CIDCO promises action on illegal dargah and structures near Navi Mumbai International Airport!

Illegal structures, including a dargah, have been erected on land belonging to CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) near Navi Mumbai International Airport, posing a threat to both the airport and national security. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has once again demanded immediate action from the CIDCO administration to remove all such illegal constructions. In response, CIDCO has assured that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.

The committee met with CIDCO’s Chief Vigilance Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suresh Mengde, to submit a memorandum and hold detailed discussions on the matter. The delegation included Mr. Balwant Pathak, Mumbai District Coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Mr. Mahesh Lad from the Samiti, and journalist Vijay Bhor.

In 2012, a few stones were painted white and green. Today, in 2024, this has expanded into a one-acre property. The illegal structure now includes a large dargah with a compound, fountain, dome, water tanks, outhouse, guesthouse, and parking lot. This is a matter of grave concern.

Since this illegal construction is located adjacent to Navi Mumbai International Airport, it poses a serious threat to national security. Various organizations have previously written to the police and CIDCO, demanding immediate action against these illegal structures. According to reports published in newspapers, CIDCO had already issued a notice to remove the illegal structures; however, no action has been taken by the authorities so far. It is often observed that when the issue of removing illegal dargahs, mazaars, and other constructions is raised, the administration remains passive, citing law-and-order concerns, whereas action is swiftly taken on other unauthorized constructions. It is crucial that this construction be removed, just like any other illegal structure.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has welcomed CIDCO’s assurance and expressed hope that prompt action will be taken to ensure the security of the Navi Mumbai International Airport area.