UTM Discovery Day: empowering students’ progression pathways

MACAU, October 26 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held its “Discovery Day: Exploring Educational Excellence” on today (26 October) at the Mong-Há Campus with a series of fun-filled activities attracting many students and respective parents who were interested to learn more about the campus environment and the characteristics of the programmes, in order to plan for their further studies.

The Discovery Day began with an Admissions Talk, where UTM representatives detailed the admission requirements and various programmes, addressing inquiries regarding future prospects. Students and parents from Macao and neighbouring regions gained deeper insights into the latest development of the University and the curriculum of programmes. Notably, UTM students have the opportunity to participate in the “3+1” Dual Bachelor Degree Programmes, allowing them to gain overseas learning experience during their four-year undergraduate studies and receive two degrees from both UTM and another leading Swiss institution upon graduation.

Various seminars, workshops and consultation sessions were held during the event. The Faculty of Innovative Hospitality Management’s “Cupcake Battle” workshop used a fun, baking-themed creative decoration challenge to help participants grasp the essential attributes developed through the faculty’s degree programmes. By blending theoretical and practical approach, the workshop highlighted the key qualities necessary for success in the hospitality industry. The Faculty of Creative Tourism and Intelligent Technologies presented a seminar on “Smart Tourism in Macao,” vividly illustrating Macao's and global smart tourism trends and development directions, and introduced how UTM incorporates digital teaching methods and technologies to enhance student learning experiences and skills.

In addition to a series of seminars focused on undergraduate programmes, this year’s event introduced a talk on Postgraduate Programmes, where the faculty team elaborated on admission requirements, application procedures, and shared research resources and networks available to students enrolled in postgraduate programmes. UTM will continue to launch new master's and doctoral degree programmes covering various fields in the new academic year 2025/2026, aiming to provide students with diversified options for advanced studies.

During the English Learning Workshop, interactive activities were designed to empower students’ language acquisition, also stimulate their motivation to learn English and enhance their international perspective. The event concluded with guided tours of the campus provided by student ambassadors, including different teaching facilities, allowing the public to explore training units such as the educational hotel and the educational restaurant, and to experience UTM’s educational model of theory and practice integration.

UTM offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programmes. On the QS World University Rankings by Subject for Hospitality and Leisure Management, UTM is highly ranked in the world and Asia. With equal emphasis on theory and practice, the University has an excellent international faculty team from all around the world and is committed to nurturing professionals with innovative thinking, international vision, global competitiveness and entrepreneurial skills.

UTM now opens applications for the bachelor's degree programmes of academic year 2025/2026. Applications for the postgraduate programmes will be open from November. For more information, please visit UTM's admission page at www.utm.edu.mo/admission.