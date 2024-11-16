Futurum Academy Set to Shape Saudi Arabia’s Future Leaders for Vision 2030 and Beyond

Empowering the next generation in Saudi Arabia, Futurum Academy is set to drives innovation and leadership development aligned with Vision 2030’s goals.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futurum Academy , a not-for-profit organization based in Sydney Australia, has announced its plans to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia in 2025 as part of its mission to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives . By supporting the national goals of economic diversification and global leadership in innovation, Futurum Academy aims to provide Saudi and Middle Eastern youth with the essential skills, principles, and ethical foundations required to advance in fields such as technology, sustainability, and responsible leadership.In preparation for its expansion, Futurum Academy is actively seeking partnerships with governmental agencies, educational institutions, technology innovators, and social impact organizations. These collaborations will help create a foundation for youth education that is in line with Vision 2030. Recognizing that a combined effort will be crucial for the Academy’s success, Futurum Academy and its partners plan to cultivate an ecosystem that fosters sustainable innovation, prioritizes community impact, and positions the Middle East as a global player in the innovation economy.“Strong partnerships are central to our mission of preparing future global leaders within Saudi Arabia and the Middle East,” said a spokesperson for Futurum Academy. “By collaborating with organizations that value core foundation skills, education and innovation, we aim to create an environment that equips Saudi youth to thrive and lead in an interconnected, fast-evolving world.”The Vision 2030 framework provides an opportunity to enhance educational approaches across the Kingdom, emphasizing skillsets often underrepresented in traditional systems. Futurum Academy’s programs will focus on developing leadership, resilience, and ethical standards—qualities seen as essential for the sustainable growth of a knowledge-driven economy. Through strategic alliances, the Academy plans to offer educational experiences that empower Saudi youth to contribute meaningfully at both national and international levels.Regional organizations aligned with Futurum Academy’s mission are encouraged to explore partnership opportunities. Working together, Futurum Academy and its collaborators can help Saudi Arabia and the broader region emerge as a leading center for sustainable innovation, growth, and global impact.

