Texas Demands Federal Government Crack Down On Tren De Aragua

TEXAS, October 25 - October 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 524,800 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 48,200 criminal arrests, with more than 41,600 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 551 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico combined during this border mission.



Texas has decreased illegal crossings into the state by over 88% due to our historic border security mission. Fewer illegal crossings into Texas means fewer migrants to transport to sanctuary cities. Since the start of Texas’ transportation program, the state has transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 45,900 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 36,900 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 19,200 migrants to Denver since May 2023

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023



Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the federal government’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott Demands Vice President Harris Declare Tren De Aragua As A Foreign Terrorist Organization



This morning, Governor Abbott slammed Vice President Harris’ visit to Houston, the city where Jocelyn Nungaray was brutally murdered by members of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), and demanded she declare TdA as a foreign terrorist organization.



“Vice President Kamala Harris conveniently claims she cares about securing our border, yet her open border policies have allowed over 11 million illegal immigrants and dangerous criminals, like Tren de Aragua, into our country in the last four years—putting the lives of every American at risk," said Governor Abbott. "In fact, today she’s in Houston, the same city where innocent 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was raped and murdered by two Tren de Aragua gang members. Jocelyn, her family, and all Americans deserve better. Vice President Harris must follow Texas’ lead and designate Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization immediately. But that's just a start. The Biden-Harris Administration must use the full weight of the federal government to eradicate them once and for all—for Jocelyn and for every American.”



Governor Abbott: Illegal Crossings Down 88% In Texas



Governor Abbott yesterday shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of construction workers adding more miles to Texas’ border wall.



Due to Texas’ historic border security mission and barriers, illegal crossings are down by 88% in the state while they increased in other border states like Arizona and California.

Governor Abbott: Texas Updates Top 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants



On Wednesday, Governor Abbott took to X to highlight a new, updated Texas’ Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List.



In June, the Governor launched Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Since then, DPS has captured the No. 1 most wanted criminal illegal immigrant in Tarrant County, a violent criminal in Houston, and another dangerous fugitive in Round Rock.



Texas will continue to arrest dangerous criminals who are in the state illegally to keep them off the streets and behind bars.

Governor Abbott: States Continue To Partner With Texas To Secure Border



Earlier this week, Governor Abbott showcased photos on X of Texas National Guard soldiers working with the Louisiana National Guard to install more razor wire barriers in Eagle Pass.



Half of the nation's Governors support Texas' right to defend itself against the federal government's open border crisis. In February, Governor Abbott was joined by 13 of America's Governors who stand in solidarity with Texas as it continues to secure the border to keep the nation safe.

WATCH: DPS Arrests Human Smuggling Duo In Val Verde County



Over the weekend, a DPS trooper stopped a Ford Escape on US-277 in Val Verde County. During the traffic stop, DPS troopers discovered that the driver, Eric Lane, from Dallas, and passenger, Dyshika Nelson, from Mesquite, were smuggling four illegal immigrants. One of the four was being concealed in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.



Lane and Nelson were both arrested and charged with smuggling of persons. The four illegal immigrants from Brazil, Honduras, and Turkey were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Apprehends 27 Illegal Immigrants In Webb County



During a traffic stop involving a semi-truck on I-35 in Webb County this week, a DPS trooper observed a tarp concealing the sleeper cab of the vehicle. The trooper discovered 27 illegal immigrants, including three minors, crammed into the sleeper behind the tarp.



The driver, Ricky Ward of Channelview, Texas, was arrested and charged with 24 counts of smuggling of persons and three counts of smuggling of persons under 18 years of age. DPS troopers referred all 27 illegal immigrants from Guatemala and Mexico to Border Patrol.

DPS Troopers Arrest Six Illegal Immigrants For Criminal Trespass In Maverick County



Seven illegal immigrants attempted to evade DPS troopers through a private ranch in Maverick County earlier this week.



DPS troopers arrested six illegal immigrants from Mexico for criminal trespass. One 15-year-old minor with the group was referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Seizes Over $415,000 In Webb County



During an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb County yesterday, a DPS trooper discovered 86 cellophane clear-wrapped currency bundles totaling over $415,000. The bundles were concealed inside the vehicle’s rear seats, underneath the passenger and driver seats, inside the center console, and in miscellaneous shopping bags.



This remains an ongoing investigation by DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division.

Texas National Guard, Law Enforcement Apprehend 10 Illegal Immigrants



A collaborative effort between swing and midnight shifts of Texas National Guard soldiers and law enforcement led to the successful apprehension of 10 illegal immigrants this week.



Deploying advanced technology, Texas National Guard soldiers detected a group of illegal immigrants in Pecos County. The soldiers continued to monitor the group of illegal immigrants until DPS troopers and local law enforcement partners located and successfully apprehended all illegal immigrants.

Construction Continues At Texas Military Base In Eagle Pass



Construction at the Texas Military Base in Eagle Pass continues. In May, Governor Abbott toured the new base and welcomed the first 300 Texas National Guard soldiers who moved into the base camp.



The base will house up to 1,800 soldiers, with the ability to accommodate an additional 500, who are deployed to respond to the open border chaos created by the federal government. The Texas Military Base features a 700-seat dining facility, a reaction center, laundry facilities, WiFi access, individual rooms for soldiers starting at 118 square feet, chaplaincy programs, and medical and psychological health facilities.

Texas National Guard Teams Up With Law Enforcement To Seize Over 150 Lbs Of Narcotics



Texas National Guard soldiers and airmen assigned to Joint Task Force Lone Star teamed with law enforcement partners to seize more than 150 pounds of narcotics earlier this week.

A Texas National Guard drone team identified a large group of illegal immigrants and alerted Task Force East brush operations teams. Law enforcement and brush teams apprehended the group of illegal immigrants and seized four large bundles of narcotics.

The drug traffickers were apprehended, leading to 12 arrests and the seizure of narcotics with a street value of over $120,000.

