WVDOH working to alleviate congestion on US 19 as Z-way project continues

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is actively working with contractors to alleviate traffic congestion while construction of the southern leg of the Beckley Z-Way project on US 19 continues.

“WVDOH recently met with the contractors on an emergency vehicle plan,” said Ryland Musick, P.E., District 10 Engineer. “The plan will get all emergency vehicles traveling through the work zone efficiently.”

The project, a combination of two separate construction contracts, is designed to alleviate congestion on US 19 through the communities of Beaver, Shady Spring, and into Beckley. Both projects are funded through Turnpike bonds as part of Gov. Jim Justice's $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.

Contractors are currently working on striping eradication and utility relocation.

Once finished, “This project will greatly alleviate congestion in this area by placing a third lane, tidying up entrances and exits to businesses and realigning side streets ,” Musick said.

During a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Raleigh County Commission President Greg Duckworth said, “Excited is an understatement. This initiative doesn’t just represent the commitment to improving our infrastructure, but a pathway to a brighter and more prosperous future for all of us.”​

