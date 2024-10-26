Submit Release
WVDOT to host Transportation Engineering Technician Hiring Event on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is hosting a Transportation Engineering Technician (TRET) Hiring Event on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 9:00am - 6:00pm at District 1 Headquarters, 1340 Smith Street, Charleston.

“WVDOT has partnered with BridgeValley to provide our employees with the opportunity to advance in a defined career path, while continuing to work as a full time employee,” said Alanna Keller, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation/Deputy Commissioner of Highways.

WVDOT will be hiring for the following positions in the Transportation Engineering Technician Series: (TRETTR) Technician Trainee, (TRETAS) Technician Associate, (TRET) Technician, (TRETSR) Technician Senior, and (TRETCN) Technologist. To help in the consideration process, attendees should bring a current, valid Driver’s License, a copy of any diplomas or transcripts (including high school and any college), and any certifications you have. 

The following Divisions will be included in the hiring event: Contract Administration, Engineering, Materials, Operations, Planning, Right of Way, Technical Support, and Traffic Engineering.

This is an excellent career opportunity for those interested in engineering fields.  Applicants who have questions are encouraged to attend and apply. Through the program, applicants earn a two-year degree while working for WVDOT. 

WVDOT strongly encourages attendees to complete an online application at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wvdot prior to the event. Members of the TRET Board will be in attendance as well to answer any questions attendees may have.

