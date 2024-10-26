Submit Release
News Search

There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,983 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Delay on I-79 Northbound, Tom’s Run Bridge, to Begin Thursday, October 24, 2024

Page Content

There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound, at the Tom’s Run Bridge near mile marker 145, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on both Thursday, October 24, 2024, and Friday, October 25, 2024, for work crews to set steel girders for Phase 1 of the Tom’s Run Bridge erection plan. The northbound fast lane will be shut down in both instances. Police and traffic directors will be on site for these operations.
 
 
Expect minor  delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Traffic Delay on I-79 Northbound, Tom’s Run Bridge, to Begin Thursday, October 24, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more