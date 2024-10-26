Traffic Delay on I-79 Northbound, Tom’s Run Bridge, to Begin Thursday, October 24, 2024

Page Content

There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound, at the Tom’s Run Bridge near mile marker 145, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on both Thursday, October 24, 2024, and Friday, October 25, 2024, for work crews to set steel girders for Phase 1 of the Tom’s Run Bridge erection plan. The northbound fast lane will be shut down in both instances. Police and traffic directors will be on site for these operations.





Expect minor delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

