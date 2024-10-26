Lane Closure on I-79 Southbound Exits 133 to 132, to Begin Thursday, October 24, 2024

Page Content There will be a single lane nighttime closure on Interstate 79 southbound, from Exit 133 to Exit 132, from 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2024, to 6:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2024, to allow adequate room for temporary barrier wall removal.



Expect minor delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

