Submit Release
News Search

There were 630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,983 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closure on I-79 Southbound Exits 133 to 132, to Begin Thursday, October 24, 2024

Page Content

There will be a single lane nighttime closure on Interstate 79 southbound, from Exit 133 to Exit 132, from 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2024, to 6:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2024, to allow adequate room for temporary barrier wall removal.
 
Expect minor delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lane Closure on I-79 Southbound Exits 133 to 132, to Begin Thursday, October 24, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more