Lane Closure on US 119, Don Knotts Boulevard Friday, October 25, 2024, through Monday, October 28, 2024

Page Content There will be a lane closure on US 119, Don Knotts Boulevard, from 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2024, until 6:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2024, for replacement of the University Avenue Bridge expansion joint. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.



Expect Delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

