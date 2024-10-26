Electoral Commission hosts voter registration for municipal ward by-election in Limpopo, 26 to 27 Oct

Voter registration weekend for municipal by-elections in the Limpopo province

This weekend, the Electoral Commission will host voter registration for a municipal ward by-election in the Limpopo province. The by-elections are set to take place on Wednesday, 11 December 2024.

Voting stations will be open on Saturday 26 October 2024, and Sunday, 27 October 2024, from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

For the purpose of registration, the Electoral Commission urges voters to bring their identity document (ID) for registration, either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. Eligible voters will be required to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office on weekdays during office hours. Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

By- elections will be held in the following wards:

Limpopo

• Ward 30 in the Ellias Motsoaledi Municipality – LIM472, the ward became vacant as a result of the termination of councillor’s membership from party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

54660089 Tonteldoos Farm School (Tent)

54670013 Sango Combined School

54670260 God`s Grace Shop

54680137 Roossenekaal Community Hall

54680250 Mohlarekoma Secondary School

54680351 Tigers` Hoek (Tent)

54680362 Mapoghs Combined School

54680373 Ngwanamarumo Primary School

54680384 Railway Station Tent

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 10 December 2024 between 08h00 and 17h00. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 25 November 2024 and 29 November 2024.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC’s website, www.elections.org.za. Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cell phone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

For more information on these by-elections contact your local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.

Election timetable for all municipal by-elections called on or before 1 November 2024 to be held on 11 December 2024

The cut-off dates for the various electoral processes for these by-elections are as follows:

1 November 2024 Notice calling the by-election on or before, and opening of nomination of candidates

4 November 2024 Open inspection voters’ roll for objections

11 November 2024 Close inspection voters’ roll for objections

15 November 2024 Electoral Commission to decide on objections to voters’ roll

18 November 2024 Certification of voters’ roll

18 November 2024 Cut-off date and time for submission of nomination of candidates

19 November 2024 Cut-off date to notify party/independent nominator of non-compliance of outstanding candidate documents

22 November 2024 Notices: List of and particulars pertaining to voting stations and mobile voting stations

22 November 2024 Cut-off date for party/independent nominator to submit ID copy and/or signed Acceptance of Nomination

25 November 2024 Opening of applications for special votes

25 November 2024 Compilation and certification of lists of candidates contesting a ward

25 November 2024 Issue certificates to candidates

29 November 2024 Closing of applications for special votes

10 December 2024 Special votes at voting stations and special vote home visits, 08h00 to 17h00

11 December 2024 By-election date



(Note: All deadlines are at 17h00 on the dates listed)

Kind regards,

Hlengiwe Makhoba

Media Relations Intern

ELECTORAL COMMISSION

Tel: 012 622 5941

