October 25, 2024

Join the Utah Attorney General’s Office along with the Federal Trade Commission and the Utah Department of Commerce on November 4th for a Freedom From Fraud presentation.

The speakers for this event will include FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, and UDC Executive Director Margaret Busse. Various topics related to protecting your family from fraudulent activities will be presented.

Freedom From Fraud will be from 7:00 to 8:30PM at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda, 350 N State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103.

We look forward to seeing you there!