Gov. Justice congratulates West Virginia’s first youth Master Angler

The Master Angler Award is one of the most prestigious achievements for anglers in West Virginia. To achieve this honor, participants must complete six slams, each requiring them to catch a set number of fish species that meet specified length criteria within a designated time period. Anglers must legally catch each fish in West Virginia, meet the minimum length for each species, and provide a time-stamped photo of their catch. All slams must be completed within a calendar year to qualify. “The goal of our Master Angler program is to challenge anglers to expand their skills, explore new waters, and experience the incredible fishing opportunities West Virginia offers,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “Carson’s achievement shows that our next generation of anglers is up for the challenge.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.