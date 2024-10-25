CBP seizes over 14K pounds of prohibited fruit

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers and agriculture specialists assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility seized 14,745 pounds of fresh hog plum and fresh passion fruit.

“Our mission to safeguard American agriculture is just as important as intercepting narcotics. Keeping prohibited pests and diseases from damaging American agriculture helps keeps the costs of goods down,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Boxes carrying hog plums and passion fruit. CBP officers seized more than seven tons of hog plums and passion fruit, which are prohibited from entry, during a cargo examination at Pharr International Bridge.

On October 20, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. The shipment was manifested as fresh lime and chayote. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a canine team. Physical inspection of the shipment revealed paper wrapped produce in enclosed boxes with fresh fruit that did not match what was manifested. The shipment was held so that CBP agriculture specialists could submit samples to U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) for identification. The shipment was identified the following day by USDA as fresh hog plum and fresh passion fruit.

Fresh hog plums and fresh passion fruit are strictly prohibited from entry to the United States and can harbor pests like fruit flies which can devastate American agriculture.

CBP OFO seized the fresh fruit for destruction. The carrier was assessed a $5,000 penalty for unmanifested produce. USDA Investigative and Enforcement Services initiated an investigation.

