LONGARONE FIERE DOLOMITI START ‘ARREDAMONT 2024’, THE MOST FAMOUS MOUNTAIN FORNITURE FAIR IN EUROPE

«This year we host almost 200 companies, representing 217 brands, 12 Italian regions and 8 foreign countries.” — Michele Dal Farra, president Longarone Fiere

BELLUNO, ITALY, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Italy, specifically in the Veneto region, 'Arredamont' opens in Longarone (Belluno), the most famous furniture fair in the mountains. "Know how to do", but also know how to design, know how to create. With quality raw materials from wood. There is so much craftsmanship at Arredamont 2024, the national exhibition of furnishing in the mountains of Longarone Fiere Dolomiti from 26 October to 3 November. In the nine days of the fair, the protagonist will be the craftsmanship, with conferences, workshops and lots of art.The first weekend of Arredamont will be dedicated to wood and ceramics. Already on Saturday are planned demonstrations of woodworking and marquetry (by Appia Cna), and a focus on wood at km 0 (by Confartigianato Imprese Veneto). Sunday instead space to the ceramic works, with practical workshops (always by Appia Cna) and a meeting on tax incentives for the home (by Confartigianato). As in 2023, this year Arredamont will host Arte in Fiera Dolomiti, an artistic journey to tell the design and make art and furniture dialogue. In exhibition great artists who mean the thickness of the fair, from Lele Vianello to Ferruccio Gard, from Yvan Beltrame to Mario Vidor, from Valerio Pradal to Francesco Volpato, from Sergio Sini to Arianna Gasperina, passing through Stefano Cusumano and the sculptor symbol of Belluno Augusto Murer. There will also be an exhibition of sketches from the competition for ideas for the monument of the zattieri, organized by the Fammela dei Zatèr and Menadàs de la Piave, which is responsible for preserving the rich history of the flow of timber from the Dolomites to Venice.«At Arredamont 2024 we find an overview of what are today the small and medium-sized companies in the furniture sector: a resounding mix between craftsmanship and innovation, skilled hands that transform a valuable raw material like wood, but also advanced equipment that work together to give life to a product more like a work of art than a piece of furniture» explains Michele Dal Farra, president of Longarone Fiere Dolomiti. «This year we host almost 200 companies, representing 217 brands, 12 Italian regions and 8 foreign countries. Over the years this fair has always grown, for the interest of companies and the public who always finds reasons to visit. And the 46th edition achieved a small record: +15% of companies present».One of the added values of Arredamont 2024, will be the opportunity for visitors to admire "Trails of glory", the historical exhibition of winter sports equipment and skis from the early '900 to today. A series of unique pieces, signed by the great athletes of the "Valanga Azzurra". The exhibition can be visited in the conference center of Longarone Fiere during the opening days of Arredamont: Saturday and holidays with hours 10-19, weekdays 14-19.The full programme and much more information are available on https// www.arredamont.it

