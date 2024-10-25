World-Ranked #4 Surfer Brisa Hennessy Announces Recipient of her VISA Charitable Donation

Brisa Hennessy Brisa Hennessy Brisa Hennessy

World-ranked professional surfer Brisa Hennessey is making waves on land announcing she will be directing charitable stipend to The Kyle Pease Foundation.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-ranked number four professional surfer Brisa Hennessey, who had a remarkable 2024 on the surf, placing fourth in both the World Surfing League (WSL) Finals and the Paris Olympics, is making waves on land with the announcement that she will be directing her charitable stipend as a part of her Olympic contract with VISA to The Kyle Pease Foundation. The stipend, a component of Hennessey's involvement with Team Visa for this year's Olympic Games in Paris, is part of VISA's generous program with its athletes, which provides a $2,500 stipend to each athlete to support the charity of their choice.

"I'm incredibly grateful to VISA for their generous donation and for empowering me to give back to a cause that aligns with my values,” Two-Time Olympic Surfer, Brisa Hennessy said. "Supporting meaningful initiatives is a core part of who I am as an athlete and a person. Through this donation, I hope to continue creating a lasting, positive impact in the lives of those who need it most while supporting the incredible work my partners are doing."

The recipient of Hennessey’s charitable stipend, The Kyle Pease Foundation, is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities through sports and beyond. Founded in 2011 by brothers Kyle & Brent Pease, upon completion of their first triathlon in April of that year, they made history by being the first push-assisted team of brothers to cross the finish line at the 40th Anniversary of the IRONMAN World Championship in 2018. The Brothers Pease will once again push beyond limits this Saturday, October 26, at the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, as they chase their goal to fuel and grow The Kyle Pease Foundation Inclusive Employment program. The current campaign has raised over $820,000, which Hennessey’s VISA charitable stipend will go towards.

"We are incredibly grateful to Brisa Hennessey and VISA for their generous support of The Kyle Pease Foundation," said Brent Pease, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Kyle Pease Foundation. "This donation not only helps fuel our mission to create opportunities for inclusion for individuals with disabilities but also brings attention to the impact sports can have in transforming lives. As we prepare for this weekend's IRONMAN World Championship, this support empowers us to continue pushing boundaries and breaking barriers for those we serve."

Both Brisa Hennessey and The Kyle Pease Foundation are official athlete partners of Sympleaf Sport CBD, a holistic whole health brand featuring products developed to complement an active lifestyle. The sub-brand of The Georgia Hemp Company, Sympleaf Sport CBD, focuses on product development, including its 1500mg oil, which has received NSF Certification for Sport® for athletes and propelled its expansion into the sports marketing arena. Additional partnerships include the Atlanta Braves (MLB), Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), and Georgia Swarm (NLL). Athletes include CrossFit star Kyra Milligan, certified personal trainer and fitness expert Amy Kiser Schemper, and Brisa's father, pro fisherman/waterman Mike Hennessy, to its roster of sports ambassadors.

ABOUT BRISA HENNESSEY

Born in Costa Rica but a citizen of the world from her nomadic and adventurous life path since childhood, Brisa Hennessy is one of the most celebrated women's pro surfers on the planet – with regular top-five rankings on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour. She placed fourth at both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 WSL Finals, solidifying her position among elite athletes in the sport. Hennessy's illustrious career includes two ISA World Surfing Games gold medals (2016, 2018), a 2019 Pan American Games gold, and a fifth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2022, she claimed first place at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach. Beyond surfing, Brisa has a passion for cooking and nutrition, reflecting her commitment to a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle.



ABOUT THE KYLE PEASE FOUNDATION

Founded in 2011, The Kyle Pease Foundation is on a mission to change the national narrative and shed light on the challenges of individuals with disabilities in the workforce and across society through sports and groundbreaking initiatives like its Inclusive Employment Program. The 501(c)3 non-profit is breaking down barriers, serving as a blueprint for how companies can and should empower people with disabilities while removing burdens and enabling meaningful work.

The Foundation’s proactive fundraising supports direct assistance for its constituents, medical or adaptive sports equipment, scholarships, and contributions to organizations that provide similar assistance to disabled persons. Serving as an inspiration, Brent and Kyle Pease made history as the first push-assisted brother duo to complete the IRONMAN World Championship in 2018 and have since competed in more than 150 competitive racing events to continue advocating for a more inclusive world.

For more information on The Foundation or speaking opportunities with the Pease brothers, please visit http://www.kylepeasefoundation.org and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and more.



ABOUT SYMPLEAF SPORT CBD

Sympleaf Sport CBD is a holistic, whole-health brand featuring products designed to complement an active lifestyle. A sub-brand of Sympleaf Wellness, Sympleaf Sport was created with athletes in mind and features CBD products that are exclusively derived from industrial hemp and developed to enhance overall health, improve quality of life, and assist in preventing health challenges by reinforcing the body's endocannabinoid system. The sub-brand is an exciting addition to Sympleaf Wellness' mission. Its evolving focus on product development for athletes is the fuel that propelled it to develop Sympleaf Sport CBD and enter the sports marketing arena. Sympleaf Sport CBD products come in a wide range to meet each person's physical circumstances and needs.

