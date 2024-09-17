Lil Wayne and Diplo to Headline 'Tahoe Live' December 14 & 15, 2024

Night 01 at Tahoe Live 2023 Fans Get Festive at Tahoe Live REZZ at Tahoe Live

LIVE, the creative force behind some of the Northwest’s most recognizable events, has announced the next installment of Tahoe Live, featuring Lil Wayne & Diplo.

We've built something truly special in this stunning winter setting, and this year, we're taking the experience to the next level.” — Dustin Esson, founder of Tahoe Live

LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIVE, the creative force behind some of the Northwest’s most recognizable events, including Tahoe Live, Salt Lake Live, and Park City Live, has announced that it will be returning to Palisades Tahoe on December 14 and 15 for its next installment of Tahoe Live. The marquee event, which featured headliners REZZ and Shaq, aka DJ Diesel in 2023, will be returning with two other titans in the industry- Lil Wayne, arguably one of the greatest rappers of all time, and electronic music chameleon, Diplo. More artists are to be announced in the coming weeks.

"I'm excited to announce our biggest lineup yet, with Lil Wayne and Diplo headlining this year's festival at the iconic Palisades Tahoe ski resort. We've built something truly special in this stunning winter setting, and this year, we're taking the experience to the next level," says Dustin Esson, founder of Tahoe Live. "Bringing world-class talent to such a breathtaking destination makes Tahoe Live so unique, and we can't wait to share this unforgettable experience with our fans."

Known for its awe-inspiring landscape, picturesque skies, and crystal blue waters, and as a world-class destination for winter sports enthusiasts, Palisades Tahoe will once again host fans from around the world to this two-day sight, sound, and ski event, located near Lake Tahoe, California. Palisades, Tahoe's largest ski resort, is renowned as one of North America's premier and most picturesque ski destinations, conveniently located close to Reno's airport and nestled in the Sierra Nevada range. Tahoe Live boasts one of the most unique festival settings in the country, staged on the side of the snowcapped Palisades Mountain, just steps from the chair lifts.

Extremely limited early bird two-day tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. MST. VIP passes, complete with a dedicated check-in area for expedited entry, private bathrooms, VIP bars, food vendors, a dedicated lounge area, and a private viewing close to the stage, are also available. VIP ticket holders must be 21+. All ticket types can be purchased online at https://tahoelive.net. Tahoe Live is an 18+ event.

Visit https://tahoelive.net for the most up-to-date information on Tahoe Live. Stay connected on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TahoeLiveCA, on Instagram at @Tahoe.Live, and Twitter at @TahoeLiveCA.

2023 Tahoe Live Official Recap Video

