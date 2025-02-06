The Georgia Hemp Company is Now Available on DoorDash

The Georgia Hemp Co. Store in Atlanta, GA The Georgia Hemp Co. Sleep Gummies Sympleaf CBD Oils

The Atlanta-based CBD, THC, and Wellness Company Products Are Now Available for On-Demand Delivery

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether the forecast calls for the rare arctic blast or a binge-worthy show, sometimes leaving the house may not always be in the cards. Luckily, The Georgia Hemp Company has you covered, and it is excited to announce that its products are now available for delivery through DoorDash. Customers can now conveniently order their favorite CBD and THC products right to their doorstep. The offering marks the beginning of new horizons in the hemp industry, allowing products to become more readily accessible via mainstream delivery channels, with The Georgia Hemp Company being an early adopter of this service in Georgia.

Committed to enhancing wellness through natural solutions, The Georgia Hemp Company is leading the state of Georgia in providing high-quality CBD, ABS, and THC products. Trusted since 2017, the Atlanta-born brand offers a diverse array of products, from CBD oils to gummies, topicals, beverages, and more. Customers can now enjoy those products and the relaxing benefits of CBD and THC without leaving the house.

If you find yourself out and about, The Georgia Hemp Company has six store locations in the greater Atlanta area, including Sandy Springs, Decatur, Woodstock, and Duluth, as well as two new stores in Kennesaw and Abernathy. For more information on The Georgia Hemp Company and its product offerings, visit www.thegeorgiahempcompany.com. Follow The Georgia Hemp Company on Instagram and X at @theGAHempCo and Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheGeorgiaHempCompany.

ABOUT THE GEORGIA HEMP COMPANY

Founded in 2017, The Georgia Hemp Company is dedicated to delivering the highest quality hemp products and advocating for growing hemp and CBD education awareness. Every product has been carefully vetted for accuracy and quality and will only be sold if it meets The Georgia Hemp Company's standard of excellence. It's their commitment: only Georgia's Finest will do. The Georgia Hemp Company is a steward for the continued sustainable growth of the hemp industry. To succeed in that effort, we're always looking to expand our offerings by interacting with the community for inventive ideas.

The Georgia Hemp Company also includes Sympleaf Sport CBD and Sympleaf Wellness- holistic, whole-health CBD sub-brands featuring products developed to complement an active lifestyle.

Legal Disclaimer:

