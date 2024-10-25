Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Remembrance of North Carolinians Who Lost their Lives to Hurricane Helene

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise on October 26 to sunset on October 27 to mark one month since Hurricane Helene struck and in remembrance of the 95 North Carolinians who were killed by this unprecedented storm.

Hurricane Helene dumped between 11 and 31 inches of rain across western North Carolina in less than 48 hours, prompting catastrophic flooding and causing more than 500 landslides across the mountains. The storm devastated hundreds of communities and damaged tens of thousands homes and businesses across western counties. Following the disaster, 40 counties have received a federal disaster declaration. Help has surged into the area, including tens of thousands of local and state officials along with over 1,700 National Guard and Army Soldiers and Airmen, 1,700 FEMA staff and 1,750 responders from 39 states.

"Today we remember those who lost their lives to this terrible and powerful storm and we mourn with their loved ones,” Governor Cooper said. “Hurricane Helene has forever changed lives, communities and our entire state. The losses are heartbreaking, but the determination to rebuild Western North Carolina is even stronger and we must continue to work together to recover.”

For Hurricane Helene information and resources, visit the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

