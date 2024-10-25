Coalition report highlights the unique role of hospitals

A new report from KNG Health Consulting and released by the Coalition to Strengthen America’s Healthcare highlights the unique role of hospitals in providing around-the-clock emergency and specialty care for communities. The report found that 80% of all U.S. hospitals have an on-campus emergency department and 45% offer a trauma center, with more than one-third of those designated as Level I or II trauma facilities. In addition, about one-quarter of hospitals (941) have inpatient psychiatric beds, providing specialized treatment to individuals in mental health crises. In 2021, Americans visited EDs more than 83 million times on weekends or after regular business hours when many other providers are closed.

The report expands on a previous fact sheet supported by KNG Consulting, which found that hospitals in the U.S. “treated patients during approximately 136 million ED visits in 2021.” The Coalition highlights how continued government underpayment, efforts to enact so-called site-neutral Medicare cuts, and corporate insurers' actions to delay and deny care continue to jeopardize patients’ access to care.

“To strengthen Americans’ access to health care, policymakers must support fair and adequate reimbursement rates that allow patients to rely on 24/7 care from hospitals and health systems,” the Coalition said in a news release. The AHA is a founding member of the Coalition.