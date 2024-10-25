Governor Abbott Congratulates Mineral Wells As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 25 - October 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Mineral Wells on being designated as the fourth Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities large and small. I congratulate the City of Mineral Wells and the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Mineral Wells is carving out its place as a premier destination for wellness enthusiasts and history lovers alike,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “With its scenic state park, iconic Crazy Water, and inviting downtown with charming historic hotels, Mineral Wells offers a visitor experience that captures the spirit of Texas. We're proud to see the city recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community for its role in the state's thriving tourism industry.”

“Congratulations to the City of Mineral Wells for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Phil King. “Mineral Wells provides visitors a welcoming atmosphere and a completely unique array of local attractions. This designation is well deserved. I encourage everyone to visit and sample the famous Crazy Water, tour the beautiful Clark Gardens Botanical Park, and enjoy some of the many outdoor activities Mineral Wells has to offer.”

“We are thrilled to have Mineral Wells recognized as the fourth city in Texas to earn the prestigious Texas Tourism Friendly Certification,” said City of Mineral Wells Director of Tourism Rose Jordan. “This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire community, from our local businesses to our tourism partners, who have come together to create an inviting and sustainable destination.”

“We are proud to be a part of the exciting tourism initiative that is taking place within the community of Mineral Wells,” said Lake Mineral Wells State Park Superintendent Nikki Elms. “Visitors from far and wide visit here to enjoy nature, history, and the mineral waters.”

“Mineral Wells is destination that has something for everyone,” said City of Mineral Wells Community Development Director Nate Dyhre. “This community has thrived on tourism, and it is the life blood that continues to strengthen this region. Mineral Wells is the Wellness Capital of Texas because it is where people choose to be outside, living their best life.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.