Tractors, Silos, Love Interest Frame Alex Miller’s New Music Video, 'She Makes Dirt Look Good'

We had drones, pickup trucks, back roads, and some big equipment. We also had a sweet, beautiful girl and my favorite John Deere dealership, Wright Implement, founded in 1936.” — Alex Miller

PLEASANT VIEW, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Country traditionalist Alex Miller is diggin’ his new music video, “She Makes Dirt Look Good,” which premiered today on DIRT ROAD COUNTRY. A companion piece to Miller’s latest single, the clip was directed by Alex's ally Steve Kinney, and filmed over two days in Bowling Green and Hodgenville, Kentucky. “Man, I can’t tell you how much fun this shoot was,” Alex exclaims. “We had drones, pickup trucks, back roads, and some big equipment. We also had a sweet, beautiful girl and my favorite John Deere dealership, Wright Implement, featured. They’ve been around since 1936, and they take good care of us.”The video, shot in mid-September, stars Miller and Nashville actress Ayla Demirci, who plays Alex’s love interest in the clip, navigating days filled with sunshine and blue skies and nights awash in gorgeous sunsets and giant harvesters. Demirci’s portrays a gear head repairing the gargantuan Deere machines – and Alex is a hard-working, good-looking farm boy who picks her up after work. The two share great on-screen chemistry and some tender moments on tape. Additional filming took place at Freshstart Farms (Hodgenville). “I’m a farmer and so I wanted to depict agriculture in an accurate way. It was important to me to use local places in this video and Freshstart is one of the oldest farms in the area. Beautiful, too,” Alex adds. There are jaw-dropping shots of the big equipment in action after dark (a common practice nowadays) and grain silos that equal any amusement park ride in height, while drone footage adds an upscale flair.“She Makes Dirt Look Good” is from Alex’s five-song Billy Jam Records’ EP, MY DADDY’S DAD, produced by hitmaker Jerry Salley.Miller is making hay while the sun shines. Since moving to Nashville in May, he has debuted on the Grand Ole Opry, kept a busy schedule of touring, radio station visits, TV/media interviews, and expanded his songwriting circle.Select upcoming dates include:Nov 13 -15 - Louisville, KY - North American International Livestock ExpoNov 16 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock CasinoNov 18 -19 - Louisville, KY - North American International Livestock ExpoCONNECT WITH ALEX MILLERWebsite | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X (Twitter)ABOUT ALEX MILLERThis now 21-year-old, 6’ 6” entertainer from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite. When Alex hits the stage he owns the spotlight – and the hearts of those in the crowd. He can be a wild man onstage with his high-energy performances - ala early Garth Brooks - or he can bring nuance and deep emotion to a tender ballad. American Idol Season 19 brought him fame and totally changed his life in 2021. Alex’s well-received debut album for Billy Jam Records, MILLER TIME, released in 2022, generated three high-impact singles. His second release for the label, COUNTRY (2023), brought more hits: “When God Made The South,” “Girl, I Know A Guy,” and the smash single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” which spent three weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and graced the Top 50 on the Mediabase Activator Chart. He’s toured the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Chris Janson, Ian Munsick, Justin Moore, Alabama, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Noah Thompson, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Emily Ann Roberts, Neal McCoy, and Tracy Byrd. Alex has also made sure to carve out time for his songwriting, and in the last 12 months he has collaborated with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Larry Cordle, Byron Hill, Carl Jackson, Kirsti Manna, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling, and Bill Whyte. Closing out a spectacular 2023, he received the American FFA Degree for Excellence, the organization’s highest accolade. Miller’s current five-song EP, MY DADDY’S DAD (Billy Jam Records), produced by Jerry Salley, was released in April of this year. The EP’s title track was a hit at Country radio, and its companion music video enjoyed a premiere on Taste Of Country. Alex moved to Nashville in May and made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry in June.

