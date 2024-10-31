Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Gori Law Firm for a Oil Refinery Worker with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma Anywhere in Louisiana-Hire Better Lawyers-Get Much Better Compensation Results

"If your loved one in Louisiana has just been diagnosed lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. You will be glad you did.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they highly recommend the Gori Law Firm for a current or former oil refinery worker who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana. Oil refineries were typically built with asbestos as insulation, in the concrete pads for the tanks, walkways and building, and the equipment, machinery and pipes typically contained asbestos insulation or gaskets, or liners. Individuals who worked at an oil refinery in Louisiana typically had routine exposure to asbestos-especially if they were employed at a facility like this before the 1980s as the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.

The group says, "The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms, they have an office in New Orleans, and they produce spectacular compensation results for their clients. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm have decades worth of experience assisting oil refinery workers with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. We especially want to urge people in Louisiana who worked at an oil refinery and now have lung cancer to call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. Most people who develop lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos on the job do not realize the $35 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

"If your loved one in Louisiana has just been diagnosed lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms and they consistently get top results for their clients." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

