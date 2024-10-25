Illinois Gaming Board Approved a Sportsbook/Racino Applicant Change of Ownership, Initiated a Human Trafficking Rule and Prohibited Certain NFL Bets

ILLINOIS, October 25 - Public comments being accepted to include problem gambling program for video gaming





CHICAGO - The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) approved the transfer of ownership of a downstate sportsbook/racetrack, initiated a human trafficking recognition and reporting rule for casinos and prohibited certain bets at the request of the National Football League (NFL). In addition, the IGB is accepting public comments on potential rules that would incorporate video gaming into the Self-Exclusion Program for Problem Gamblers (SEP) and implement cashless wagering in Illinois video gaming.





At Thursday's meeting, the IGB approved the transfer of ownership from Fairmount Holdings, Inc. owner of Fairmount Park, Inc. d/b/a FanDuel Sports Book and Horseracing in Collinsville to licensed terminal operator Accel Entertainment, who reported that they hope to open a temporary racino in April 2025. Fairmount Park was one of the authorized racinos included in the state's 2019 gaming expansion law.





Additionally, the IGB approved proposed Casino Rule 3000.175 regarding Human Trafficking Recognition Training, Reporting and Signage. The rule will require casinos statewide to include mandatory human trafficking recognition training for all employees, develop and implement reporting protocols as well as meet signage requirements.





"Human trafficking is a significant problem that demands action from the public, corporate, and private sectors," said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. "Human traffickers often target casinos and hospitality venues to conduct their activities. The IGB as the regulator responsible for maintaining the integrity and safety of Illinois gaming has an appropriate role to make human trafficking recognition training mandatory, establish minimum requirements for that training and require that casino operators implement appropriate reporting protocols."





The proposed rule would require:





• Training must be completed within three months following employment and would reoccur annually. Each owner's and organization gaming licensees must maintain records reflecting the requirement.





• Casinos must establish and implement employee protocols for documenting, reporting and responding to suspected instances of human trafficking within the gaming and non-gaming areas.





• Casinos must post human trafficking awareness notices with hotline telephone numbers and other information including where to seek help or report instances of trafficking. Notices must be placed in bathrooms, near public entrances and in other visible locations, consistent with notices developed by the Illinois Department of Human Services in compliance with the Human Trafficking Resource Center Notice Act (775 ILCS 50/10).





Also, following a request by the NFL, Administrator Fruchter issued a temporary suspension under Rule 1130(i) to prohibit certain wager types that the NFL determined have a negative impact on game integrity, NFL players and consumers. The suspension will remain in place at least until the next IGB meeting on December 12 when the Board will revisit this matter. A copy of the temporary suspension order and the NFL's request are available here





Administrator Fruchter also announced the commencement of a public comment process about the expansion of the Self-Exclusion Program for Problem Gamblers (SEP) to incorporate video gaming. Under current rules, the SEP includes only Illinois casino gambling and sports wagering.





"When video gaming was first legalized in 2009 and became operational in 2012, video gaming was not incorporated into the Self-Exclusion Program," said Administrator Fruchter. "A potential future rulemaking would close that gap and provide consistent support and resources for problem gamblers in Illinois across all gaming segments."





In addition, the IGB is accepting public comment on the development and implementation of cashless wagering technology in video gaming. Comments on both topics are due by January 13, 2025. To submit comments, visit the Illinois Gaming Board website





The IGB took many other regulatory actions including the following:





• Renewed Elgin Riverboat Resort d/b/a Grand Victoria Casino's Owners license for a period of four years, expiring in October 2028.

• Renewed the Master Sports Wagering License issued to Fairmount Park, Inc. d/b/a FanDuel Sports Book and Horseracing for a period of four years, expiring in October 2028.

• Approved the request to transfer ownership in Fairmount Holdings, Inc., the 100% owner of Fairmount Park, Inc. as it relates to its Master Sports Wagering license.





The Board also approved key persons associated with the transfers.





Issued the following additional casino approvals:

• 38 Level 2 occupational licenses

• 70 Level 3 casino occupational licenses





Approved the following video gaming licenses:

• Approval of 98 video gaming locations

• 48 terminal handlers and four technicians

• Approved one terminal operator





Denied video gaming licenses for:

• 3 video gaming location applicants





Additionally, in video gaming:

• 4 recissions of prior video gaming location denials

• 1 video gaming location non-renewal

• Issued two final Board orders related to video gaming 320 petitions





Approved the following sports wagering licenses:

• 106 Level 2 sports wagering occupational license.





The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on December 12, 2024. To view agendas, minutes, recorded meetings and other information, visit the Illinois Gaming Board's website

The IGB's 2025 meeting dates are now available at Upcoming Meetings.

Illinois is home to 15 casinos, 15 approved sportsbooks, and a network of more than 8,700 licensed video gaming establishments.





Anyone who believes they or a loved one has a gambling problem should visit the IGB website for information about the Self-Exclusion Program and Are You Really Winning - Illinois Helpline (helplineil.org) for information about the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery Program. Problem gambling counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 800-GAMBLER (800-426-2537) or by texting GAMB to 833234.



