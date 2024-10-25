IDPH Marks Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

ILLINOIS, October 25 - Proclamation from Gov. Pritzker notes the importance of the awareness week, running though Oct. 26

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding Illinoisans to be aware of the ongoing potential for health risks from lead exposure. The reminder comes during Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, October 20-26.





As part of the observance, Governor JB Pritzker recently issued a proclamation encouraging greater public awareness of the dangers of exposure to lead. In the proclamation, the governor noted that the main source of lead exposure in the state remains lead-contaminated dust and lead-based paint found in homes constructed prior to 1978, the year that such paint was banned for use in Illinois.





"Lead poisoning can cause long term harm and the sooner it is identified, the better chance we have of treating it and reversing its effects," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "There is no safe level of lead exposure. During this Child Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and every week, IDPH will remain vigilant with our local partners in helping children and their families who are at risk receive the help they need."





Exposure to lead can lead to a variety of health problems, and children are at greatest risk. Health issues associated with lead exposure include damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning difficulties and behavioral problems.





Although lead-based paint was banned in 1978, it's estimated that there are more than 3.3 million homes in Illinois built prior to that. Of that number, approximately 1.2 million homes may still contain some form of lead hazard.





IDPH has undertaken numerous efforts to reduce that exposure and mitigate its effects. The department oversees a statewide lead-testing program in high-risk ZIP codes. That program has been gradually expanded year after year, leading to the expected adoption of universal lead testing for infants and toddlers by the year 2026.





In 2023, Illinois tested more than 200,000 children in high-risk ZIP codes for lead exposure, and found more than 3,200 with elevated blood lead levels. Those children then receive case management services and other assistance in identifying and removing sources of lead contamination. Right now, intervention is indicated when a child has a blood lead level of five μg/dL (five micrograms per deciliter). Illinois recently adopted the more stringent standard recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which calls for intervention for levels of 3.5 μg/dL or higher; that new standard takes effect on January 1, 2025.





IDPH also oversees the Comprehensive Lead Education, Reduction, and Window Replacement Program (CLEAR-WIN). This program provides grants to local health departments around the state for programs to help property owners with lead abatement. Among the grant recipients in the current funding cycle are health departments in Christian, Ford, Lee, Montgomery, and Winnebago Counties. For more information on CLEAR-WIN, visit: CLEAR-Win (illinois.gov).





To learn more about IDPH's efforts to combat lead poisoning and harmful exposure to lead, visit Lead Poisoning Prevention (illinois.gov).