4,057 deer harvested during youth season in Illinois Oct. 12-14

SPRINGFIELD - Youth hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 4,057 deer during the youth deer hunting season Oct. 12-14. Comparatively, youth hunters took 4,576 deer during the season in 2023.


Youth hunters with an unfilled, valid youth deer permit may still hunt with the permit during the upcoming first firearm deer season Nov. 22-24.


A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the 2024 youth deer hunting season and comparable totals for the 2022 and 2023 seasons follows.


 

2022

2023

2024

Adams

88

153

145

Alexander

13

16

8

Bond

21

36

42

Boone

5

4

6

Brown

53

80

70

Bureau

32

32

21

Calhoun

47

64

38

Carroll

12

18

15

Cass

21

34

32

Champaign

8

17

13

Christian

28

34

42

Clark

44

58

49

Clay

74

88

73

Clinton

41

71

73

Coles

16

22

20

Crawford

24

42

43

Cumberland

56

68

66

DeKalb

2

2

2

DeWitt

11

16

14

Douglas

6

8

12

Edgar

23

28

25

Edwards

10

7

10

Effingham

99

105

98

Fayette

73

127

118

Ford

3

6

2

Franklin

27

50

45

Fulton

90

92

77

Gallatin

15

24

17

Greene

53

82

57

Grundy

4

11

8

Hamilton

38

61

56

Hancock

57

68

67

Hardin

12

26

19

Henderson

15

14

9

Henry

20

29

30

Iroquois

22

32

31

Jackson

66

90

77

Jasper

68

91

76

Jefferson

89

152

135

Jersey

24

36

39

JoDaviess

45

58

46

Johnson

30

45

48

Kane

0

0

1

Kankakee

11

8

7

Kendall

0

2

2

Knox

34

37

35

LaSalle

16

23

24

Lawrence

22

40

15

Lee

29

33

29

Livingston

19

18

13

Logan

24

27

29

Macon

19

26

21

Macoupin

63

85

78

Madison

37

46

47

Marion

82

133

115

Marshall

22

25

18

Mason

22

32

26

Massac

20

22

24

McDonough

30

47

34

McHenry

2

6

5

McLean

23

29

27

Menard

20

25

19

Mercer

18

28

17

Monroe

29

74

76

Montgomery

61

84

88

Morgan

29

35

31

Moultrie

21

28

36

Ogle

26

22

16

Peoria

32

48

36

Perry

57

80

86

Piatt

4

5

6

Pike

128

172

146

Pope

32

37

31

Pulaski

12

35

17

Putnam

9

4

6

Randolph

184

227

211

Richland

24

22

36

Rock Island

16

25

16

Saline

49

56

50

Sangamon

39

41

33

Schuyler

62

86

50

Scott

14

10

50

Shelby

58

90

75

St. Clair

26

54

51

Stark

2

5

11

Stephenson

6

11

6

Tazewell

22

32

34

Union

44

78

56

Vermilion

23

29

29

Wabash

7

14

8

Warren

11

16

8

Washington

49

64

60

Wayne

83

89

79

White

40

41

43

Whiteside

33

35

40

Will

14

12

7

Williamson

41

57

47

Winnebago

6

10

11

Woodford

50

59

49

Total

3,341

4,576

4,057

