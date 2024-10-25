4,057 deer harvested during youth season in Illinois Oct. 12-14
SPRINGFIELD - Youth hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 4,057 deer during the youth deer hunting season Oct. 12-14. Comparatively, youth hunters took 4,576 deer during the season in 2023.
Youth hunters with an unfilled, valid youth deer permit may still hunt with the permit during the upcoming first firearm deer season Nov. 22-24.
A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the 2024 youth deer hunting season and comparable totals for the 2022 and 2023 seasons follows.
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
Adams
|
88
|
153
|
145
|
Alexander
|
13
|
16
|
8
|
Bond
|
21
|
36
|
42
|
Boone
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
Brown
|
53
|
80
|
70
|
Bureau
|
32
|
32
|
21
|
Calhoun
|
47
|
64
|
38
|
Carroll
|
12
|
18
|
15
|
Cass
|
21
|
34
|
32
|
Champaign
|
8
|
17
|
13
|
Christian
|
28
|
34
|
42
|
Clark
|
44
|
58
|
49
|
Clay
|
74
|
88
|
73
|
Clinton
|
41
|
71
|
73
|
Coles
|
16
|
22
|
20
|
Crawford
|
24
|
42
|
43
|
Cumberland
|
56
|
68
|
66
|
DeKalb
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
DeWitt
|
11
|
16
|
14
|
Douglas
|
6
|
8
|
12
|
Edgar
|
23
|
28
|
25
|
Edwards
|
10
|
7
|
10
|
Effingham
|
99
|
105
|
98
|
Fayette
|
73
|
127
|
118
|
Ford
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
Franklin
|
27
|
50
|
45
|
Fulton
|
90
|
92
|
77
|
Gallatin
|
15
|
24
|
17
|
Greene
|
53
|
82
|
57
|
Grundy
|
4
|
11
|
8
|
Hamilton
|
38
|
61
|
56
|
Hancock
|
57
|
68
|
67
|
Hardin
|
12
|
26
|
19
|
Henderson
|
15
|
14
|
9
|
Henry
|
20
|
29
|
30
|
Iroquois
|
22
|
32
|
31
|
Jackson
|
66
|
90
|
77
|
Jasper
|
68
|
91
|
76
|
Jefferson
|
89
|
152
|
135
|
Jersey
|
24
|
36
|
39
|
JoDaviess
|
45
|
58
|
46
|
Johnson
|
30
|
45
|
48
|
Kane
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Kankakee
|
11
|
8
|
7
|
Kendall
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Knox
|
34
|
37
|
35
|
LaSalle
|
16
|
23
|
24
|
Lawrence
|
22
|
40
|
15
|
Lee
|
29
|
33
|
29
|
Livingston
|
19
|
18
|
13
|
Logan
|
24
|
27
|
29
|
Macon
|
19
|
26
|
21
|
Macoupin
|
63
|
85
|
78
|
Madison
|
37
|
46
|
47
|
Marion
|
82
|
133
|
115
|
Marshall
|
22
|
25
|
18
|
Mason
|
22
|
32
|
26
|
Massac
|
20
|
22
|
24
|
McDonough
|
30
|
47
|
34
|
McHenry
|
2
|
6
|
5
|
McLean
|
23
|
29
|
27
|
Menard
|
20
|
25
|
19
|
Mercer
|
18
|
28
|
17
|
Monroe
|
29
|
74
|
76
|
Montgomery
|
61
|
84
|
88
|
Morgan
|
29
|
35
|
31
|
Moultrie
|
21
|
28
|
36
|
Ogle
|
26
|
22
|
16
|
Peoria
|
32
|
48
|
36
|
Perry
|
57
|
80
|
86
|
Piatt
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
Pike
|
128
|
172
|
146
|
Pope
|
32
|
37
|
31
|
Pulaski
|
12
|
35
|
17
|
Putnam
|
9
|
4
|
6
|
Randolph
|
184
|
227
|
211
|
Richland
|
24
|
22
|
36
|
Rock Island
|
16
|
25
|
16
|
Saline
|
49
|
56
|
50
|
Sangamon
|
39
|
41
|
33
|
Schuyler
|
62
|
86
|
50
|
Scott
|
14
|
10
|
50
|
Shelby
|
58
|
90
|
75
|
St. Clair
|
26
|
54
|
51
|
Stark
|
2
|
5
|
11
|
Stephenson
|
6
|
11
|
6
|
Tazewell
|
22
|
32
|
34
|
Union
|
44
|
78
|
56
|
Vermilion
|
23
|
29
|
29
|
Wabash
|
7
|
14
|
8
|
Warren
|
11
|
16
|
8
|
Washington
|
49
|
64
|
60
|
Wayne
|
83
|
89
|
79
|
White
|
40
|
41
|
43
|
Whiteside
|
33
|
35
|
40
|
Will
|
14
|
12
|
7
|
Williamson
|
41
|
57
|
47
|
Winnebago
|
6
|
10
|
11
|
Woodford
|
50
|
59
|
49
|
Total
|
3,341
|
4,576
|
4,057
