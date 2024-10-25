2024 ATA Grand American draws 3,058 trapshooters to World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta

ILLINOIS, October 25 - Complex sees 13% increase in sporting clays revenue over 2023





SPRINGFIELD - More than 3,000 target shooters from all 50 states, four Canadian provinces, and five other countries helped propel the 125th American Trapshooting Association's Grand American competition to one of its most successful years at the More than 3,000 target shooters from all 50 states, four Canadian provinces, and five other countries helped propel the 125th American Trapshooting Association's Grand American competition to one of its most successful years at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex (WSRC) in Sparta this summer.





The WSRC, which is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), hosted the Grand from July 31 to Aug. 10. Trapshooters shot 4 million program and practice targets during the event. Of the 3,058 total trapshooters at the Grand, 99 came from Brazil. In addition to trap, the WSRC threw more than 200,000 sporting clays targets during the Grand.





Vendors that set up on the east target line at the site increased from 2023, and the WSRC saw a 13% increase in sporting clays revenue over 2023. New carts to help competitors and spectators get around the facility were rented 69 times during the Grand.





"Things went very well during this year's Grand, and the coordination between us and the ATA was exceptional. I'm excited about what the future holds for the Grand and the World Shooting Complex," said WSRC Director Skip Klinger, who has extensive experience in operating and managing shooting sports facilities. "It's with sincere appreciation that I thank our staff and IDNR staff for all their hard work before and during the Grand. This event wouldn't be possible without everyone's committed efforts."





The Grand American has an estimated economic impact of $25 million to $30 million in the region. The WSRC has hosted the competition since 2006. The largest and oldest shooting event of its kind, the Grand features more than 20 events and attracts more than 5,000 competitors and spectators from across the globe annually.





The Grand American is preceded each year by the AIM competition, which is the official youth program of the Amateur Trapshooting Association. This year, AIM was July 24-30 at the WSRC. A total of 1,660 youth shot 510,800 trap program targets, plus practice targets. They also shot skeet and sporting clays.





The 2025 ATA Grand American is set for July 30 to Aug. 9 at the WSRC. Klinger said Grand competitors and spectators can expect an even better experience in 2025.





"When the Grand returns next year, visitors are going to see even more improvements to the WSRC, including edging at all 120 trap fields so that the grass no longer lays on the walkways and covers the numbers," he said. "We're also going to fix the water problems in the trap house, and visitors are going to find fresh striping and improvements to the parking lots. Preparations are already underway for 2025."