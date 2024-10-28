ROO.AI ADDS BUILT-IN MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT MODULES FOR FASTER TIME TO VALUE

Mobile Maintenance Management

New Vendor and PO Management Modules Along With Enhanced Parts Management and Maintenance Plans Shorten Implementation Time

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROO.AI announced today the availability of a comprehensive set of built-in modules to streamline equipment maintenance and service management. New modules include Vendor Management and PO Management integrated with existing ROO.AI Work Orders and Parts Management modules. The release also includes major enhancements to the Parts Management and Maintenance Plan modules. These new additions to the ROO.AI platform provide an easy, best practices-based process that is out-of-the box ready to help companies rapidly deploy a frontline connected worker solution for maintenance and repair management.“ROO.AI customers have been asking us to help extend the benefits of an easy, fast mobile solution from equipment inspection and safety workflows into the full life-cycle of maintenance and repair services,” said Leo Sigal, Founder and CEO of ROO.AI. “Working closely with many of our customers, both with internal maintenance teams and those that provide maintenance services, we have incorporated best practice work processes into pre-built modules to facilitate the use of ROO.AI by maintenance teams.”The expanded functionality in ROO.AI enables companies to work with vendors more easily and quickly by providing vendor inclusion in work orders, functionality for materials receipt, returns and tracking, purchase order management and invoice management, with the ability to integrate with company ERP and other systems. The new release also includes the ability to manage parts inventories across multiple locations and integrations with ROO.AI workflows, allowing on-the-spot reporting of parts availability and location when issues are detected. New enhancements to the maintenance planning module include the ability to embed work instructions and training into planned maintenance tasks. Taken together, this release puts into place an end-to-end connected worker solution that can unite a variety of frontline work processes across inspection, safety and maintenance.AboutROO.AI, a purpose built platform to address frontline workforce skills gaps, is simplifying the jobs of frontline workers, and improving production, quality and costs for companies that depend on a frontline workforce for success. ROO.AI replaces paper to automate tasks such as assembly, inspections, quality control, equipment and field maintenance with a breakthrough visual interface and guided assistance using AI Agents and Bots on mobile devices to show workers exactly what they need to do, when they need to do it. A complete platform, including asset management, issue traceability, planned maintenance, work order management, vendor management and analytics, ROO.AI digitalizes end-to-end frontline processes while helping companies onboard faster and upskill their workforce.

