MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Moped Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint and took his moped in Northwest.

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., officers of the Fourth District responded to the 4500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest for the report of a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that multiple suspects forced a victim off of his moped at gunpoint and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene on the victim’s moped and other awaiting mopeds.

A short time later, officers located the suspects and the stolen moped in the 6400 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast, and attempted to stop them. The suspects attempted to flee but one was apprehended by officers. The other suspects fled the scene on mopeds.

A 17-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Fleeing from Law Enforcement on a Motor Vehicle, No Permit, Reckless Driving, and Receiving Stolen Property.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24165217

###