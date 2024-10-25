Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,070 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks // Grand Larceny (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5004880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

  

DATE/TIME: 10/23/2024  @ 0708 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jerusalem Rd. & Jim Dwire Rd. Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny (x2)

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Seagroves

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

 

VICTIM: Joesph Buonincantro

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

VICTIM: Barry Longe

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

                                                                                                                                        

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/23/2024 at approximately 0708 Hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the Town of Starksboro. The items totaled over $1,000.00 worth of belongings taken from each vehicle. Some of the items included medical equipment, electronic Apple devices, forms of identification, and a firearm.

 

On the same morning of 10/23/2024, Hinesburg Police Department located a stolen vehicle in Hinesburg. The same stolen items from Starksboro were located inside the stolen vehicle. The items were recovered, and Hinesburg Police Department identified Anthony Seagroves as the offender involved. Seagroves was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County for 01/06/2025 at 1230 hours.

 

Hinesburg Police Department also charged Seagroves with criminal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, violation of conditions of court-ordered release and unlawful trespass. Seagroves was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility on $2,000.00 bail.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2025  @ 1230 Hours

COURT: Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,000.00

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks // Grand Larceny (x2)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more