New Haven Barracks // Grand Larceny (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5004880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/23/2024 @ 0708 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jerusalem Rd. & Jim Dwire Rd. Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny (x2)

ACCUSED: Anthony Seagroves

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

VICTIM: Joesph Buonincantro

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VICTIM: Barry Longe

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/23/2024 at approximately 0708 Hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the Town of Starksboro. The items totaled over $1,000.00 worth of belongings taken from each vehicle. Some of the items included medical equipment, electronic Apple devices, forms of identification, and a firearm.

On the same morning of 10/23/2024, Hinesburg Police Department located a stolen vehicle in Hinesburg. The same stolen items from Starksboro were located inside the stolen vehicle. The items were recovered, and Hinesburg Police Department identified Anthony Seagroves as the offender involved. Seagroves was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County for 01/06/2025 at 1230 hours.

Hinesburg Police Department also charged Seagroves with criminal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, violation of conditions of court-ordered release and unlawful trespass. Seagroves was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility on $2,000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2025 @ 1230 Hours

COURT: Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,000.00

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.