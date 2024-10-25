New Haven Barracks // Grand Larceny (x2)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5004880
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/23/2024 @ 0708 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jerusalem Rd. & Jim Dwire Rd. Starksboro, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny (x2)
ACCUSED: Anthony Seagroves
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
VICTIM: Joesph Buonincantro
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: Barry Longe
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/23/2024 at approximately 0708 Hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the Town of Starksboro. The items totaled over $1,000.00 worth of belongings taken from each vehicle. Some of the items included medical equipment, electronic Apple devices, forms of identification, and a firearm.
On the same morning of 10/23/2024, Hinesburg Police Department located a stolen vehicle in Hinesburg. The same stolen items from Starksboro were located inside the stolen vehicle. The items were recovered, and Hinesburg Police Department identified Anthony Seagroves as the offender involved. Seagroves was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County for 01/06/2025 at 1230 hours.
Hinesburg Police Department also charged Seagroves with criminal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, violation of conditions of court-ordered release and unlawful trespass. Seagroves was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility on $2,000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2025 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Addison County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,000.00
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.