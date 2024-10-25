Public Comment Period to End Soon for Rule Chapter 132, Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Instruction

On October 1, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) opened public comment on proposed revisions to Rule Chapter 132, Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Instruction (Social Studies MLR). This public comment period is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Until that time, the public will have the opportunity to deliver feedback related to the proposed revisions. Written comments may be submitted to Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333 or emailed to laura.cyr@maine.gov.

Again, the public has until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.31, 2024 to submit comments. Comments submitted after that time will not be included for consideration.

The proposed revisions to Chapter 132 (Social Studies MLR) can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/doe/about/laws/rulechanges

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING:

Laura Cyr, laura.cyr@maine.gov, 207-446-8791