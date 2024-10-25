Council to Consider Six Applicants for Court of Appeals Vacancy

Nashville, Tenn. - The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider six applicants when it meets November 18, 2024, in Jackson, to select nominees for the Court of Appeals Western Section.

The applicants are:

Tony A. Childress

Steven W. Maroney

James R. Newsom III

Jeffrey E. Nicoson

Craig P. Sanders

Valerie L. Smith

The public hearing for this position will be Monday, November 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CST in the courtroom of the Tennessee Supreme Court Building, 6 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson, Tennessee 38301.

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Council, please contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at John.Jefferson@tncourts or 615-741-2687.

Following the interviews, public hearing and deliberations, the Council will select three candidates to recommend to the governor.

For additional information, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov.