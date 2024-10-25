ATLANTA, Georgia - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 63rd Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, October 24th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 32 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

Throughout an intensive eight-week training program, the BCSOT Cadets underwent rigorous instruction and preparation for their vital roles within the Department. Upon completion of the BCSOT, these newly minted officers acquired an impressive 320 hours of comprehensive training, encompassing an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

During BCSOT, the aspiring officers faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that tested their commitment to protecting the citizens of Georgia.

"The Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Course is a demanding program that readies our officers for a fulfilling journey in community supervision. These officers have displayed an inspiring level of dedication, teamwork, and resilience over the past eight weeks.” said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development. “Today marks their graduation, and we eagerly anticipate the impact they'll make on our state's citizens.”

Class Leader Hannah Browning delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with their fellow graduates: “Be precise, be firm, be fair, be sure. We have to take each day with a deliberate goal to be both change agents and law enforcement officers to the best of our abilities. We owe that to the lives we touch and our families to do our very best, giving it all we have in us daily.”

This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of these officers. The Department of Community Supervision looks forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities and within the organization.

During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:

Top Gun Award - Brian Slocum - Piedmont Circuit

Academic Award - Taylor Daniel - Blue Ridge Circuit

Fitness Award - Andrew Krajec - Western Circuit

Leadership Award - Hannah Browning - Stone Mountain Circuit

Team Competition Award - SunGi Lee (Atlanta), Andrew Krajec (Western), Sydney Outlaw (Macon), Hannah Browning (Stone Mountain), Angel Horton (Macon), Destany Green (Eastern)

Adjunct Instructor Award - Keondra Bonner - ESP Unit

Class Leader - Hannah Browning - Stone Mountain Circuit

The new officers will serve their communities in the following judicial circuits across Georgia:

Chelsea Abreu Carbajal - Waycross

Anna Bonner - Mountain

Jasmine Boyd - Dougherty

Shareka Browman - Alcovy

Hannah Browning - Stone Mountain

Arlene Burnett - Augusta

Alyssa Burns - Eastern

Martavious Charlow - Henry County Misdemeanor Probation

Lawrence Cole III - Cordele

Taylor Daniel - Blue Ridge

Jasmine Edwards - South Georgia

Kenundrea Fields - Ocmulgee

Anthony Fuentes - Cherokee

Destany Green - Eastern

Darrell Hazel Jr. - Gwinnett

Angel Horton - Macon

Eula Hurst - Macon

Kendra Julius - Atlanta

Morgan Knapp - Houston

Andrew Krajec - Western

SunGi Lee - Atlanta

Ar'Sharra Osborne - Augusta

Sydney Outlaw - Macon

Sundu Price - Gwinnett

Ethan Reab - Macon

Kiera Rollins - Cherokee

Brian Slocum - Piedmont

Marsha Stoddard - Gwinnett

Mark Strack - Conasauga

Sydney Trawick - Cobb

Matayiah White - Gwinnett

Audrey Williams - Southern

