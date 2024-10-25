Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries inaugurated More than 100 artworks showcase Chinese and Portuguese contemporary art

MACAU, October 25 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., the “Memories‧Legacies‧Mutations –Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” was inaugurated today (25 October) at the Macao Museum of Art. The opening ceremony was officiated by the Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Sun Xiangyang; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Counselor of Consulate General of Portugal in Macao, Manuel Ricardo da Silva; and the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited, Craig Jeffrey Fullalove.

The “Memories‧Legacies‧Mutations – Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” is integrated in the 6th “Encounter in Macao - Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”. Leong Wai Man stated that the exhibition aims to promote in-depth exchanges and diversified dialogues between Chinese and Portuguese cultures through the visual arts, while demonstrating the unique charm of Macao’s multiculturalism and harmony. The exhibition features over 20 artists from Macao, Mainland China, Portugal, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, and East Timor.

Themed “Memories‧Legacies‧Mutations”, the exhibition presents a new contemporary art context formed by the cultural fusion through artworks that link the past, the present and the future, leading the public to reflect on the continuity and diversity of cultures. More than 130 pieces/sets of artworks are displayed at indoor exhibition venues, covering a wide range of genres including painting, videos and multimedia interactive installations. In addition, renowned street artist Eduardo Kobra from Brazil was invited to create a public artwork live at Rua da Felicidade. His works adapt easily to local cultural connotations by using bright colours and bold lines in an eminently personal style.

The “Memories‧Legacies‧Mutations - Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” is held from 25 October 2024 to 9 February 2025, at the Macao Museum of Art and the Exhibitions Gallery of the Taipa Houses, and is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10am to 7pm, including on public holidays. Admission is free. The public art work will be exhibited at Rua da Felicidade from January 2025.

For more information about the exhibition and the “Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, please visit the Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP.