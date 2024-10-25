Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,191 in the last 365 days.

October 25 - RTD, Secretary of State Highlight Zero Fare Service for National Vote Early Day and Election Day

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, October 25, 2024 - Today Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joined Regional Transportation District (RTD) General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson, RTD Board First Vice Chair Peggy Catlin, Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick, and Denver County Clerk and Recorder Paul D. López to highlight two upcoming zero fare days for RTD services throughout the region, removing a cost barrier for people to travel by bus or train and cast their ballot. 

“It’s great that Colorado’s largest transit agency is making it even more accessible to cast a ballot by offering two zero fare days,” said Secretary Griswold. “Every eligible Coloradan should make a plan to vote this election.”

RTD services will be zero fare to all users on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, and Tuesday, November 5, 2024. October 29 marks National Vote Early Day, a nonpartisan day of awareness about the tools available to many Americans – including in Colorado – to vote early. November 5 is Election Day.

Colorado voters can find their nearest ballot drop box or voting center by visiting GoVoteColorado.gov, and can use RTD’s trip planner to find the best route to get there.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

October 25 - RTD, Secretary of State Highlight Zero Fare Service for National Vote Early Day and Election Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more