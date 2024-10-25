October 25 - RTD, Secretary of State Highlight Zero Fare Service for National Vote Early Day and Election Day

News Release

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, October 25, 2024 - Today Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joined Regional Transportation District (RTD) General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson, RTD Board First Vice Chair Peggy Catlin, Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick, and Denver County Clerk and Recorder Paul D. López to highlight two upcoming zero fare days for RTD services throughout the region, removing a cost barrier for people to travel by bus or train and cast their ballot.

“It’s great that Colorado’s largest transit agency is making it even more accessible to cast a ballot by offering two zero fare days,” said Secretary Griswold. “Every eligible Coloradan should make a plan to vote this election.”

RTD services will be zero fare to all users on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, and Tuesday, November 5, 2024. October 29 marks National Vote Early Day, a nonpartisan day of awareness about the tools available to many Americans – including in Colorado – to vote early. November 5 is Election Day.

Colorado voters can find their nearest ballot drop box or voting center by visiting GoVoteColorado.gov, and can use RTD’s trip planner to find the best route to get there.