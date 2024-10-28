GALVIN GREEN KITS OUT SQUIRE CUP TEAMS WITH LEADING RAIN GEAR

The Assistant Professionals win the Squire Cup wearing the all-new AMES jacket from Galvin Green The Assistant Professionals with the AMES jacket in the Cool Grey/Sharkskin colorway The Head Professionals with the AMES jacket in the Navy/Cool Grey color option

-Met PGA Head Professionals & Assistants supplied with superior stretch AMES jacket-

VAXJO, SWEDEN, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading high-tech golf apparel brand Galvin Green kitted out both teams at last week’s Squire Cup with the all-new AMES rain jacket as Head Professionals and Assistants from the Metropolitan PGA section battled it out for the prestigious title at Fishers Island Club.Wearing the premium brand’s stretchiest ever waterproof jacket, the team of Assistants retained the Cup with a score of 11 to 7 in the super refreshing Cool Grey/Sharkskin colorway, while the Head Professionals sported the eye-catching Navy/Cool Grey option.“We’re extremely proud to have supported the PGA Metropolitan Section at the Squire Cup by supplying the outstanding Head and Assistant Professionals with the best rain gear that money can buy,” said Lou Delfino, General Manager of Galvin Green in North America. “The AMES jacket is the future of golf waterproofs and it goes without saying that all of the players looked fantastic in our new standout rainwear garment,” he added.The Squire Cup is not just about competition, it’s a celebration of camaraderie, skill, and the love of the game. Each participating Professional soaked in every moment at Fishers Island Club, played with passion, embraced the spirit of sportsmanship, and created lasting memories with their fellow competitors.Metropolitan PGA Championships Director, Steve Guasco, said: “The support of Galvin Green was gratefully received by all involved at the Squire Cup as the players were prepared for all eventualities of weather conditions. The players were super positive on the AMES jacket and we can’t thank the Galvin Green team and Paul McManus enough.”Galvin Green designers engineered the AMES jacket with ultra-modern technology to ensure it delivers total freedom of movement and minimal noise during the golf swing, as well as unrivalled breathability and protection from the elements. The three-layer PERTEXfabric delivers total protection from the rain and wind, while a smooth ‘slide and glide’ interior’ provides added comfort and functionality when putting the jacket on and off.The garment comes complete with front pockets to keep hands dry; chest width tabs for extra comfort; plus adjustable cuffs and shaped sleeves for the perfect fit and easy movement. It is available in six striking color combinations and sizes up to 3XL.For more information on Galvin Green, visit www.galvingreen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.