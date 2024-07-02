GALVIN GREEN PRESENTS ITS ADVANCES IN NEW SUSTAINABILITY REVIEW
-Leading golf apparel brand outlines its top pedigree & work in the field of sustainability-
As this review illustrates, Galvin Green is leading the way when it comes to sustainable golf apparel”VAXJO, SWEDEN, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading high-tech golf apparel brand Galvin Green has set out its advances and future goals in a Sustainability Review published today that includes the company’s environmental progress and views of retail partners, suppliers, Tour players and customers on the importance of environmental considerations.
— CEO Nicholai Stein
The latest version of the brand's groundbreaking review showcases its relentless pursuit to produce responsibly sourced, long-lasting golf clothing that offer golfers the very highest levels of performance, while highlighting the fact that more than 80% of garments in the latest collections are produced using sample-tested, bluesign® or Oeko-Tex® Standard 100-approved fabrics.
“As this review illustrates, Galvin Green is leading the way when it comes to sustainable golf apparel,” said CEO Nicholai Stein. “I’m especially proud of our continued commitment to making long-lasting garments, because our priority is to craft world class products that are functional, look good and stand the test of time. The future looks bright for Galvin Green as we lead the drive towards recyclable golf clothing,” he added.
The 43-page review, entitled Every Action Counts, details how Galvin Green operates in a responsible manner across every part of its business, plus how it measures sustainability across six different categories – company, sourcing, products, technology, relationships and the future. For example, the rigorous process in sustainable fabric sourcing can take up to two years before a new material is introduced to ensure the wearability is tested in a variety of playing conditions.
“We favor sample-tested materials or globally recognised certifications as they typically offer superior quality in addition to meeting sustainability standards,” said Product Manager Sofia Ask-Klason. “Where possible, we opt for suppliers and manufacturers in Europe, as the transport distances are much shorter and the carbon footprint smaller,” she added.
The product team conducts an extensive annual review of suppliers, measuring key performance indicators to guarantee high standards of product quality and longevity. Each supplier has a protocol and is ranked from 1 to 5 based on key factors, including delivery security, overstock issues, purchasing and product development, plus a host of essential sustainability KPIs.
To ensure its 100% waterproof DRYVR™ rainwear collection remains unmatched in terms of top performance and long-lasting durability, the premium brand has always collaborated with fabrics renowned for their superior waterproof and breathability capabilities, while remaining alert to any potentially harmful chemicals used in the production process.
According to two-time DP World Tour winner Jordan Smith, who has played in Galvin Green clothing since 2022, the brand’s clothing has him covered whatever the weather. “The waterproofs are easily the best on the market due to their high quality and could literally last a lifetime. For any golfer wanting the best products for all conditions, Galvin Green has it all covered,” he said.
Fellow DP World Tour professional and recent winner of the European Open Laurie Canter believes the superior quality and durability play a pivotal role in extreme conditions. “Galvin Green’s commitment to high-quality, long-lasting apparel is evident in every piece, providing a significant advantage on the course,” he said.
One Galvin Green customer in Scotland sees purchasing a top-quality jacket as a worthwhile investment. “Well looked after and going strong for the best part of a decade now. My Galvin Green jacket still looks relevant to this day and has been a very reliable part of my bag in dealing with the harsh Scottish weather.”
For more details about Galvin Green products visit www.galvingreen.com or read the full Sustainability Review at https://www.galvingreen.com/pages/sustainability-review.
