DUCA DEL COSMA TEAMS UP WITH LUCKY IN LOVE ON SPECIAL GOLF SHOE
The LIL Bellezza is packed with a blend of stylish and functional features to provide a standout look
-Limited edition holographic shoe delivers a super eye-catching look for women golfers-
It’s great to collaborate with one of the top sports fashion brands as both of our designs can be worn on and off the golf course. These shoes will turn heads without any doubt”BREUKELEN, THE NETHERLANDS, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Italian golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma has teamed up with women’s athletic wear brand Lucky In Love on a special limited-edition golf shoe to offer lady golfers a super eye-catching design that is guaranteed to dazzle and make a bold fashionable statement.
— Caroline van Wezel, PR & Brand Director at Duca del Cosma
Offered in limited quantities across North America and Europe, the standout LIL Bellezza style has seen two of the golf industry’s most fashion-forward brands work in harmony to develop a supremely captivating women’s golf shoe that demands attention from every angle.
Handcrafted using super premium components, the gleaming design incorporates a silver patent-finished microfibre upper treated with a mesmerizing holographic material to provide a mirrored look. Intricate details include both brand logos on the heel, an exclusive insole with the LIL family’s motto: ‘MAKE EVERY DAY YOUR BIRTHDAY, MAKE EVERY NIGHT NEW YEARS EVE’, plus the Lucky In Love logo on the matching kiltie to complete the unmatched appearance.
“I immediately fell in Love with the fashionable sports apparel from Lucky in Love when I first saw it at The Racquets Club in La Manga Club, Spain. I wear it while playing tennis, padel and golf,” said Caroline van Wezel, PR & Brand Director at Duca del Cosma. “It’s great to collaborate with one of the top sports fashion brands as both of our designs can be worn on and off the golf course. These shoes will turn heads without any doubt,” she added.
“This has been such a dynamic collaboration of two amazing families combining 20 years of Italian craftsmanship with one of the leading lady’s contemporary performance fashion houses based in Miami,” said Lucky in Love CEO, Brad Singer. “Working with the Duca team to bring this brilliant shoe to life has been filled with excitement, pleasure, and unrestrained creativity. The design process was driven by a spirit full of light and vibrancy, but it’s the execution that exceeded all our expectations, creating a shoe that will make any woman feel the ultimate sense of exhilaration,” he added.
The shoe is packed with a blend of stylish and functional features to provide a superb look and the top performance demanded by golfers seeking a premium shoe. It comes with the lightweight Airplay 9 spikeless outsole with strategically positioned nubs to offer progressive stability and optimal grip during the swing, while the waterproof sock system – comprised of OnSteam recyclable microfibre and an ARNEFLEX memory foam insert sole – ensures feet remain dry and comfortable all day long. An elevated, see-through midsole provides the perfect stance and added flare to the striking style that oozes quality with every detail.
Duca del Cosma was founded in Italy in 2004 by Baldovino Mattiazzo, who still designs the distinctive collections for men and women golfers. Since 2016, the company has been reinvigorated by Frank van Wezel and his wife Caroline to now see its shoes sold in more than 40 different countries worldwide.
Founded in 2010, Lucky In Love is a fashion-focused women’s golf, tennis and pickleball apparel brand to provide bold performance wear that strives to be unique and dares to be different, while helping women of all ages feel amazing so they can venture out into the world as the best versions of themselves wearing premium performance-driven garments.
For more information on the Duca del Cosma x Lucky In Love collaboration shoe, visit www.ducadelcosma.com and www.shopluckyinlove.com.
