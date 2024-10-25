Statement on Former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber issued the following statement on the death of former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson:

“I was saddened today to learn of the passing of Jo Ann Davidson. Jo Ann was a leader with few rivals who inspired so many young people to pursue a career in public service. She inspired countless young women to pursue their dreams in every field, and her influence and leadership has made Ohio a better place. My prayers are with her family and friends today."

