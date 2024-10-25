Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,194 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber issued the following statement on the death of former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson:

“I was saddened today to learn of the passing of Jo Ann Davidson. Jo Ann was a leader with few rivals who inspired so many young people to pursue a career in public service. She inspired countless young women to pursue their dreams in every field, and her influence and leadership has made Ohio a better place. My prayers are with her family and friends today."

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement on Former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more