Linnworks Partners with Loop to Streamline Post-Purchase Experience for Retailers

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linnworks , a leading provider of inventory, order and warehouse management solutions for ecommerce retailers, is excited to announce its new integration with Loop , a powerful post-purchase platform designed to optimize returns, exchanges, and reverse logistics.This integration will enable retailers using the Linnworks platform to enhance their returns management processes, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction while minimizing manual intervention.Loop is the go-to platform for over 4,000 Shopify brands, offering innovative solutions such as Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, Bonus Credit, and Offset.By providing scalable returns management, Loop helps global brands reduce costs, increase customer lifetime value, and retain more revenue through seamless reverse logistics operations.The Linnworks and Loop integration offers powerful features to streamline the returns and exchange process. Retailers will benefit from automated order status updates — when a customer submits a return via Loop, warehouse operators scan the item and update the status in Linnworks, which is then relayed back to Loop, reducing manual errors.Operators can also add notes in Linnworks for manual review of exchanges, pausing the process until details are confirmed. Additionally, Loop notifies Shopify to issue refunds or create new exchange orders based on customer preferences, simplifying workflows for both merchants and customers.“We know that increasing efficiency is a top priority for e-commerce merchants right now,” said John-David Klausner, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships at Loop. “By partnering with Linnworks, merchants are now able to remove human error with automation, streamline workflows, and prevent order duplication, all while delighting their customers through our best-in-class returns management software.”Sarah Znideric, VP of Partnerships at Linnworks, added: “The integration with Loop is a significant step forward for our retailers. Managing returns can be complex, but with this integration, we are delivering a seamless process that saves time, reduces errors, and ultimately leads to a better experience for the end customer. We are excited to provide our merchants with this powerful solution to optimize their post-purchase operations.”The Linnworks and Loop integration is now available to Linnworks users, offering a seamless and efficient way to handle post-purchase activities and keep operations running smoothly.###About LinnworksLinnworks is a leading inventory management system (“IMS”), order management system (“OMS”) and warehouse management system (“WMS”) solutions provider and recently announced Connected CommerceOps platform that enables businesses to manage their inventory and orders across multiple channels seamlessly. With a focus on data-driven insights and operational efficiency, Linnworks empowers brands to grow and scale effectively.About Loop ReturnsLoop is the leading post-purchase platform optimizing returns, exchanges, and reverse logistics at scale for more than 4,000 of the world’s most-loved Shopify brands. Through innovative solutions like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, Bonus Credit, and Offset, Loop helps global brands unlock cost savings, increase customer lifetime value, and retain more revenue. Its enterprise-level service delivery and breadth of integration partners make Loop the most agile and resilient returns solution for any retail brand. Loop has processed over 55 million returns and counting and has helped merchants retain more than $2 billion in revenue over the past five years. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com

