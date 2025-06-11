FranDevCo and Water Babies Partner to Make a Big Splash with U.S. Entry

FranDevCo logo Water Babies logo

New Collaboration Aims to Provide Millions of American Families with Early Swim Education and Water Safety Instruction

We see tremendous potential for growth and impact across the U.S., and we’re excited to bring this unique, meaningful swim school experience to American families” — Sung Ohm

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FranDevCo , a national leader in franchise development services, has recently partnered with the leading early childhood swim school, Water Babies , to amplify swimming lesson access for infants, toddlers, and children. With over 20 years of experience providing safe and engaging swim school experiences for children, the world’s largest baby swim school is bringing its legacy Stateside, one breaststroke at a time.Swimming is an essential life skill, and introducing your baby to the water can be a meaningful bonding experience for both parents and children. Since 2002, Water Babies’ business model has prioritized family-first values and has taught over half a million children how to swim with programs focused on instilling water confidence and safety skills. The goal of the classes is to enhance physical strength, coordination, and social development in young children, all while having fun and learning a life-saving skill. Water Babies even offers seasonally available professional underwater photography so that families can capture every magical milestone in their child’s journey.“We’re excited and honored to partner with Water Babies as they make their highly anticipated debut in the United States. Their proven success overseas, purpose-driven mission, and focus on early childhood development align perfectly with the type of franchise brands we’re passionate about scaling,” said Sung Ohm , President & CEO of FranDevCo. “We see tremendous potential for growth and impact across the U.S., and we’re excited to bring this unique, meaningful swim school experience to American families.”Since its founding, FranDevCo has focused on helping emerging brands realize their full potential. The company’s record of success, including establishing over 1,100 units with more than 600 franchisees, has made it one of the leading franchise development providers in North America. Its early success stems from its unique positioning, establishing itself as an outsourced partner supporting development and processes, not just sales. Its approach, coaching, and industry partnerships allow business owners to leverage a team with over 100 years of combined franchising experience.In late 2024, Water Babies was recognized as one of the premier franchise opportunities in the UK, standing out among numerous competitors in various aspects of the business. From its inception, Water Babies has seen substantial growth, today teaching more than 80,000 kids every year through a network of family-run franchise locations across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, and now, the USA. As the organization swims into a new era with American investment, which started with the acquisition of a Seattle-based swim school, the opportunity for brand expansion is palpable.The U.S. market for early childhood swim education is valued at around $3.5B – nearly 10 times the size of the UK. Water Babies is poised to bring its world-leading programming to the USA, offering its innovative aquatic program to eager American families. The demand for early swim education is increasing, as formal swimming lessons have been shown to reduce drowning. Water Babies’ Rolling Membership Model allows families to enjoy ongoing, weekly classes with the flexibility to join or pause as needed, minimizing client turnover and maximizing lifetime value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.