PatchMaster Expands to Northern Indianapolis with New Franchise Owners Jacob and Alisha Tuttle

Experienced Finance Executive and Healthcare Professional Bring Leadership and a Focus on Sustainability to Premier Drywall Repair Franchise

PatchMaster’s values align perfectly with our own. We want to create not only a successful business but a place where our employees feel valued and customers receive top-notch service.” — ALisha Tuttle, Owner, PatchMaster Northern Indianapolis

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, North America’s leading drywall repair franchise, announced today the newest expansion in Northern Indianapolis, under the leadership of Jacob and Alisha Tuttle.With Jacob’s extensive background in corporate finance and Alisha’s experience as a nurse anesthetist, the husband-and-wife team is poised to bring exceptional drywall repair services to the Noblesville and greater Indianapolis area.Jacob Tuttle’s career spans multiple industries, where he has worked closely with several Vice Presidents and CFOs in large organizations. His experience has given him a strong foundation in strategic growth and operational sustainability—skills he plans to apply as the couple embarks on their new business venture.Meanwhile, Alisha’s background in healthcare has given her a deep appreciation for quality service, attention to detail, and customer care, values that will translate directly into their PatchMaster franchise.“I’ve spent years working in finance, always striving to improve efficiency and growth, and I see those same opportunities within PatchMaster,” said Jacob Tuttle. “The support system, business model, and the incredible feedback from existing franchisees made the decision easy. Alisha and I are excited to take this journey together and provide outstanding services to our community, all while building a business that our children can one day be part of.”The Tuttles discovered PatchMaster through a franchise coach and were impressed by the brand’s commitment to its franchise owners and customers alike.They are eager to foster a positive work environment for their team and deliver exceptional service to the surrounding communities, including Noblesville, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, and beyond.“PatchMaster’s values align perfectly with our own,” added Alisha Tuttle. “We want to create not only a successful business but a place where our employees feel valued and customers receive top-notch service. This isn’t just about drywall repairs—it’s about making a difference in people’s homes and lives.”“Jake and Alisha bring a unique blend of skills to our franchise, and their focus on sustainability and community makes them an excellent fit for the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO, PatchMaster. “We’re excited to see the positive impact they’ll have in Northern Indianapolis.” PatchMaster Northern Indianapolis is now open and ready to provide fast, high-quality drywall repair services to homeowners, property managers, and businesses throughout the region. For more information or to schedule a service, visit northindy.patchmaster.com or call (317) 572-7649.About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

Why PatchMaster

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.