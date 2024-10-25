MDC community forester says fall color to peak this week in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – With temperatures taking a cooler seasonal swing, Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Community Forester Jennifer Behnken says fall colors are making their arrival this week.

“Sycamore and Eastern cottonwood trees are maneuvering their sunshine yellows to the brighter side of life,” she said. “Hackberry and Mulberry trees are also adding to the golden glows.”

Behnken said sugar maples are becoming more apparent, with some changing colors slower compared to others with their colors displayed “full blast.”

“Sumacs are radiating from the roadsides and field edges, along with Virginia creeper and poison ivy sharing the scene in their scarlet glory,” she said.

Hickory trees are still on the verge of turning their fall shades, said Behnken, “but they soon will be joining their blonde-colored comrades in the next week.”

And be sure to keep an eye on the red maples, she said, “as they continue to dazzle, leaving behind their own gifts for humans and wildlife to enjoy.”

Behnken said sassafras and black gum complement the scarlet spectrum along with black oak, cherrybark oak, and Chinquapin oak sporting both tawny and tan tones.

More oak species are also likely to follow, she said, if current weather conditions continue.

Behnken suggests these locations for exploring fall color views:

Castor River Conservation Area

Current River Conservation Area

University Forest Conservation Area

Pickle Spring Natural Area

Hickory Canyons Natural Area

Amidon Conservation Area

Millstream Gardens Conservation Area

Hawn State Park

“Regardless of whatever activity takes you to the great outdoors, take time to enjoy the sunshine, fresh air, and reap the benefits of being in nature wherever fall color views can be seen,” said Behnken.

Fall color updates for across Missouri can be found online at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/fall-color.