H.R. 8683, Strategic Ports Reporting Act

H.R. 8683 would require the Department of State, in coordination with the Department of Defense, to develop, update, and submit to the Congress a map of ports that are essential to the national security or economic interests of the United States (called strategic ports). In addition, the bill would authorize those agencies to contract with a federally funded research and development center to conduct a study on those ports. That study would identify any efforts by the People’s Republic of China or Chinese entities to acquire or develop such ports and provide information on U.S. efforts to ensure open access and security for strategic ports. The bill would also require the Department of State to report to the Congress on that study.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.