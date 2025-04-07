S. 821, Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act

S. 821 would permanently extend a requirement for the Department of State to review and report on its guidance for maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The department conducted a review and provided a required report in 2021; under the bill, it would review the guidance every five years and report to the Congress on the results of those reviews.

On the basis of information about similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sunita D’Monte. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.