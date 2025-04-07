H.R. 787, Plain Language in Contracting Act

The bill would require the SBA to issue rules requiring that notices of contracting opportunities for small businesses be written in a clear and concise manner consistent with the plain language guidelines established by the Plain Writing Act of 2010. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 787 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

