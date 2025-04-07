H.R. 789, Transparency and Predictability in Small Business Opportunities Act

The bill would direct the SBA to disclose and publish on a single website any new rules for canceling certain solicitations, including a justification for the cancellation, the timeframe for reissuing canceled solicitations, and the availability of similar contracting opportunities. The rules would apply to solicitations for which two or more businesses are eligible.

The SBA already has a website where it posts similar information on solicitations; on that basis, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 789 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.