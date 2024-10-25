Berlin Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/25/2024 at approximately 0956 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Burglary
ACCUSED: Debra Christie
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: VSP does not release victim information regarding these charges
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Debra Christie was at a residence on Chelsea Road in Williamstown, VT. A witness on scene advised Christie was destroying property with a hammer and gained access into the residence. Christie was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident. Christie was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Christie was issued a citation to appear in court and released at the direction of the court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
