Berlin Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3007036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak            

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/25/2024 at approximately 0956 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Debra Christie                                           

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: VSP does not release victim information regarding these charges

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Debra Christie was at a residence on Chelsea Road in Williamstown, VT. A witness on scene advised Christie was destroying property with a hammer and gained access into the residence. Christie was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident.  Christie was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Christie was issued a citation to appear in court and released at the direction of the court.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/04/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Berlin Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Mischief

