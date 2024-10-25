Berlin Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/25/2024 at approximately 0956 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Burglary

ACCUSED: Debra Christie

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: VSP does not release victim information regarding these charges

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Debra Christie was at a residence on Chelsea Road in Williamstown, VT. A witness on scene advised Christie was destroying property with a hammer and gained access into the residence. Christie was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident. Christie was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Christie was issued a citation to appear in court and released at the direction of the court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached