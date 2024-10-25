Crack Down on Impaired & Reckless Driving Through Halloween

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols through Halloween, targeting impaired and reckless drivers. The enforcement period begins on Friday, Oct. 25, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 31, and is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

“Responsible choices are key to ensuring that all New Yorkers have a safe and fun Halloween,” Governor Hochul said. “If you’re planning to celebrate, plan to have a sober ride home. I thank the New York State Police and our local law enforcement for keeping our children, communities and celebrations safe and fun.”

During the enforcement period, drivers can expect several sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols. In addition to targeting impaired drivers, law enforcement officers will also be looking for drivers that are distracted or speeding.

During last year’s initiative, law enforcement officers issued 32,866 citations and 1,182 drivers were arrested for impaired driving and 6,495 drivers were ticketed for speeding.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports Halloween is a particularly deadly night due to the high number of impaired drivers on the roads and a significant increase in pedestrians. In 2022, 72 people died in traffic crashes during Halloween night. Of those fatalities, 46 percent occurred in alcohol-related crashes.

Children out trick-or-treating, and those who accompany them, are also at increased risk. According to AAA Northeast, from 2007 to 2021 federal crash data shows Halloween is the deadliest day for child pedestrians under the age of 18. A total of 49 children across the country were killed on Halloween during that period, nearly double the next deadliest day.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the State Department of Health are sharing the following helpful safety guidance for parents, caregivers and drivers to help avoid injuries and ensure a safe and happy Halloween.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Walk on a sidewalk if one is available and use crosswalks. In areas without sidewalks, walk facing traffic.

Look left, right and left again and continue looking as you cross the street.

Watch for cars backing up and never dart out between parked cars.

Before the Halloween festivities begin, create a “buddy system” to get each other home safely and prevent walking alone. Stick to areas that are well lit and familiar.

To be safest, join other families and walk together. Walking in groups always makes you more visible.

In selecting costumes for children, make sure the child will be fully visible. Wear reflective clothing such as wristbands and shoes, carry a flashlight or glow sticks, or place reflective tape on costumes or trick-or-treat bags.

Be sure that shoes, hats and costumes fit well. A costume that is too long can be a danger for tripping while walking. Hats and masks should not block vision.

Do not use mobile phones or wear headphones. Always stay aware of your surroundings.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination. You may have to stop for trick-or-treaters, which may add to your travel time.

Slow down and continuously scan the road in areas where trick-or-treaters are likely to be or where visibility is limited. Slower speeds save lives.

Stay alert for pedestrians who may emerge from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop and wait for them to pass.

Look for pedestrians, especially before turning at a green light and making a right turn on red.

Pay attention! Don’t look at your phone when driving. Always keep your attention on the road.

If you see a drunk driver, contact law enforcement.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Enforcement periods like this are necessary to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired and reckless driving. We want everyone to be safe and enjoy Halloween festivities. Children and parents should never have to worry about getting home safely when they are out trick-or-treating.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Halloween is meant to be a fun day, but it can turn deadly when someone makes the wrong choice to drink and drive. Drivers should exercise extreme caution and be mindful of extra pedestrian traffic as children and their parents will be out walking our streets. Together, we can work to make our roads safer for all who travel and walk them.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Halloween is the highlight of the fall season for many children and their families and it’s important to ensure avoid injuries when out trick-or-treating by practicing safe pedestrian rules. Pay attention to traffic signs and keep an eye out for drivers and for each other.”

Delaware County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association Craig DuMond said, “There is plenty to fear this spooky time of year, but trick-or-treaters shouldn’t have to worry about dangerous drivers. Law enforcement will be out to make sure everyone is safe as families are enjoying Halloween, and sometimes the days before and after. Drivers need to be on the lookout for pedestrians. It is hard to see ghouls and goblins if you are speeding or driving impaired. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy your tricks and treats safely, so obey the speed limit and drive sober.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President and City of Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch said, “Stay safe this Halloween: watch for pedestrians, don’t drive impaired, and slow down for trick-or-treaters. Let's keep our communities safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

In addition to offering safety tips ahead of Halloween, the State Department of Health promotes pedestrian safety all year long through its See! Be Seen! Pedestrian safety initiative, which recently included a Safe Street: Walking with Daisy campaign to teach kids in Grades K-5 some simple rules of the road to help them cross the street safely.

For drivers who might find themselves in need of a way home after Halloween parties, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation’s “Have a Plan” mobile app, is available for Apple and Android smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to report a suspected impaired driver.