Oct. 25, 2024

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Judge Ryan Evershed to the Second District Juvenile Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 25, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Judge Ryan Evershed to the Second District Juvenile Court, filling a vacancy created by Judge Sipes’ retirement. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Judge Evershed’s expertise in the legal field, specifically in the juvenile justice system, will serve the people of Utah well,” Gov. Cox said. “I am confident he will be an incredible asset to the Second Juvenile District Court.”

Judge Ryan B. Evershed was appointed to the Eighth District Juvenile Court in August 2013 by Gov. Gary R. Herbert. Before becoming a judge, Judge Evershed gained valuable experience in Juvenile Court where he represented the Division of Child and Family Services in court cases involving child abuse, neglect, and dependency. In 2008, Judge Evershed opened his own practice, which specialized in juvenile, family and criminal law. He has served as a judge on the Board of Juvenile Court Judges and has been on the Utah Judicial Council for the last 6.5 years.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to be given this opportunity to work in the Juvenile Court in the Second District,” Judge Evershed said. “I have worked in Juvenile Court in several roles for the past eighteen years. It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to be a Juvenile Court Judge and help children and families in their most challenging times. I have loved working with the great people of the Uintah Basin, and if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed by the Senate, I will diligently work to do my best for the people in the Second District.”

Evershed received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and a J.D. from the University of Toledo.

