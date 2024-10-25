NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Spencer J. Cox to announce memorial highway naming legislation

MEDIA ADVISORY

Oct. 25, 2024

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to join state leaders to introduce memorial highway naming legislation

What:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and statewide leaders will announce upcoming legislation that will name the highway stretching from Deweyville through Tremonton’s Main Street and beyond—passing the old Borgstrom farm in Thatcher where the family lived—as the Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway. World War II took the lives of many Utahns, but no other family in the nation sacrificed more for the Allied cause than the Borgstrom family of Thatcher. Four of the five sons they sent off to battle died within a six-month period during 1944. See media kit here.

Who:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Rep. Thomas Peterson

Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren

American Legion Post Members

Borgstrom Family Members

Box Elder Commissioner Stan Summers

Box Elder Commissioner Lee Perry

Box Elder Commissioner Boyd Bingham

Nate Sandall

Joel Ferry, Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources

Gary Harter, Director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs

Brian Garrett, Deputy Director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs

When:

Friday, Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Where:

Midland Square/50 West Main Street, Tremonton

