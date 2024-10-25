Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,259 in the last 365 days.

NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Spencer J. Cox to announce memorial highway naming legislation

MEDIA ADVISORY

Oct. 25, 2024

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to join state leaders to introduce memorial highway naming legislation

What:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and statewide leaders will announce upcoming legislation that will name the highway stretching from Deweyville through Tremonton’s Main Street and beyond—passing the old Borgstrom farm in Thatcher where the family lived—as the Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway. World War II took the lives of many Utahns, but no other family in the nation sacrificed more for the Allied cause than the Borgstrom family of Thatcher. Four of the five sons they sent off to battle died within a six-month period during 1944. See media kit here.

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Rep. Thomas Peterson

Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren

American Legion Post Members

Borgstrom Family Members

Box Elder Commissioner Stan Summers

Box Elder Commissioner Lee Perry

Box Elder Commissioner Boyd Bingham

Nate Sandall

Joel Ferry, Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources

Gary Harter, Director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs

Brian Garrett, Deputy Director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs

When: 

Friday, Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Where:

Midland Square/50 West Main Street, Tremonton

# # # 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Spencer J. Cox to announce memorial highway naming legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more