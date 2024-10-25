NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Spencer J. Cox to announce memorial highway naming legislation

MEDIA ADVISORY
Oct. 25, 2024
Gov. Spencer J. Cox to join state leaders to introduce memorial highway naming legislation
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and statewide leaders will announce upcoming legislation that will name the highway stretching from Deweyville through Tremonton’s Main Street and beyond—passing the old Borgstrom farm in Thatcher where the family lived—as the Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway. World War II took the lives of many Utahns, but no other family in the nation sacrificed more for the Allied cause than the Borgstrom family of Thatcher. Four of the five sons they sent off to battle died within a six-month period during 1944. See media kit here.
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Rep. Thomas Peterson
Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren
American Legion Post Members
Borgstrom Family Members
Box Elder Commissioner Stan Summers
Box Elder Commissioner Lee Perry
Box Elder Commissioner Boyd Bingham
Nate Sandall
Joel Ferry, Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources
Gary Harter, Director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs
Brian Garrett, Deputy Director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs
When:
Friday, Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Where:
Midland Square/50 West Main Street, Tremonton
